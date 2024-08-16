Improving Sleep in Parkinson`s Patients

Levodopa, a medication that affects dopamine levels, has been shown to improve sleep quality in a study involving twenty-two individuals with Parkinson's disease (PD). After beginning the medication, the average number of nighttime awakenings for the patients decreased by 25%, and the average duration of time spent awake at night decreased by 30%.
After taking the medication for three nights and one night without, the volunteers were evaluated. Interestingly, despite the actigraphy findings, the subjective data from the PD patients did not show any difference in the quality of their sleep with or without the medication.
The investigation was conducted with FAPESP’s support by researchers at São Paulo State University (UNESP) in Brazil, and the University of Grenoble Alpes (UGA) in France. An article reporting the results is published in the Journal of Sleep Research (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Sleep â€œONâ€, sleep better! Positive effects of levodopa on sleep behaviour in people with Parkinson's diseaseÂ
Go to source).
“This was the first study to evaluate the effects of the drug on sleep quality in PD patients objectively [using equipment] and to compare them with the results reported subjectively. The actigraphic readings pointed to an improvement in sleep quality after the patients took the drug, although they didn’t experience any benefit. This is important from the standpoint of clinical care. Clinicians should take these findings into account when deciding whether to administer levodopa to PD patients before they go to bed at night,” said Fábio Barbieri, the last author of the article. He heads the Human Movement Research Laboratory (MOVI-LAB) and runs a project called “Ativa Parkinson” offering patients physical activities on UNESP’s Bauru campus.
For Barbieri, the discrepancy between the objective and subjective results should not be a surprise. “The perceptions of PD patients are impaired by the disease. The number of waking episodes was ten per night on average, so it’s understandable that they failed to report any improvement. That’s why it’s important to consider the actigraphic measurements,” he said.
Levodopa Effect on Sleep QualityLevodopa and other dopaminergics are first-line therapeutics for motor symptoms of PD such as tremors and shaking at rest. There appears to be a link between these symptoms and nocturnal waking episodes since the dopaminergic system also plays a key role in sleep regulation. Substantial changes in dopamine levels are known to occur as the brain progresses through the sleep-wake cycle, for example.
Although dopaminergic medication may also improve sleep quality by reducing sleep onset latency (the time taken to fall asleep) and wakefulness in PD patients, there are documented reports of potential sleep disturbance exacerbation resulting from treatment with levodopa.
According to Barbieri, about 90% of PD patients exhibit disturbances such as insomnia, daytime drowsiness and restless leg syndrome, for example. Research has shown that sleep quality is associated with improved early morning mobility and cognition in PD patients.
“Hence the importance of our objective analysis using equipment. It was necessary to verify the impact of the drug on sleep realistically. We concluded that going to bed without the fourth dose was worse,” he said.
Sleep and mobilityImpairment of sleep quality is also associated with freezing of gait – a sudden inability to initiate or continue movement, often resulting in a fall, and one of the most incapacitating symptoms of PD.
In a systematic review of 20 studies, an international group of researchers found that PD patients wake up several times during the night, feel sleepy during the day, and have REM sleep behavior disorder. Rapid eye movement (REM) sleep plays a role in the maintenance of many cognitive processes.
