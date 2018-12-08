medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

New Insights into Nervous System Control of Leg Movements

by Colleen Fleiss on  August 12, 2018 at 12:34 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Study conducted by Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine researchers offered new insights into how the nervous system controls leg movements in walking.
New Insights into Nervous System Control of Leg Movements
New Insights into Nervous System Control of Leg Movements

The research team of Sasha N. Zill, Ph.D., and Sumaiya Chaudhry, in collaboration with Chris J. Dallmann, Ph.D., and Josef Schmitz, Ph.D, at Bielefeld University and Ansgar Büschges, Ph.D., at the University of Cologne, applied forces and joint torques to the legs of stick insects to determine their impact on muscle activation. Their findings were published in the Journal of Neurophysiology.

"Current prosthetic devices for leg amputees incorporate sensors and microprocessors to regulate joint stiffness. The new findings suggest mechanisms for making these joints more adaptable, permitting more natural leg movements," said Zill, senior author and professor of anatomy in the department of biomedical sciences at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Related Links

Artificial Limbs

Artificial Limbs

Research in the field of bio engineering and advanced amputation procedures have given improved models of artificial limbs that very nearly replicate the functions of real, biological limbs.

How Do Brains of Amputees Adapt to the Use of Artificial Limbs

How Do Brains of Amputees Adapt to the Use of Artificial Limbs

The human brain usually takes advantage of brain resources originally devoted to the hand to give tasks to the prosthetic hand (artificial limbs), finds a new study.

Ultra-high Field 7 Tesla fMRI Allows Brain Mapping of Artificial Limbs

Ultra-high Field 7 Tesla fMRI Allows Brain Mapping of Artificial Limbs

The brain re-maps motor and sensory pathways following targeted motor and sensory re-innervation (TMSR), says study.

Soon, 'Super Sensitive' Robotic Skin For More Sensitive Artificial Limbs, Heart Monitor

Soon, 'Super Sensitive' Robotic Skin For More Sensitive Artificial Limbs, Heart Monitor

Scientists are working on a prototype 'flexible electronic sensor', sensitive enough to feel the steps of a lady-bird and it can lead to better artificial limbs and heart monitor.

Achilles Tendon Rupture or Tear

Achilles Tendon Rupture or Tear

Achilles tendon tear or rupture occurs at the back of your lower leg. Achilles tendon tear occurs more commonly in those engaged in sporting activities.

Aphasia

Aphasia

Aphasia is a condition where the patient has a language disorder. The patient has problems with comprehension, expression, repetition, reading and writing.

Ataxia

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

More News on:

Aphasia Ataxia Achilles Tendon Rupture or Tear 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug side effects calculator allows you to check the side effect of any drug and alerts you if you ...

 Top 10 Health Benefits of Drinking Hot Water

Top 10 Health Benefits of Drinking Hot Water

Drinking hot water adds to the usual benefits of drinking water to improve the skin, digestive ...

 Top 10 Benefits of Steaming Your Face

Top 10 Benefits of Steaming Your Face

Steam has been a vital part of beauty treatments for centuries. Read the article to know how to ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...