medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Medical Gadgets

How Do Brains of Amputees Adapt to the Use of Artificial Limbs

by Rishika Gupta on  March 9, 2018 at 11:21 AM Medical Gadgets
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The brains of the amputees upon adapting to regular usage of prosthetics recognize these artificial limbs as ordinary human limbs, finds a new study. The findings of this study are published in the Journal of Brain.
How Do Brains of Amputees Adapt to the Use of Artificial Limbs
How Do Brains of Amputees Adapt to the Use of Artificial Limbs

The human brain is known to take advantage of brain resources to assign various tasks to limbs automatically. Among people with only one hand, the brain area that enables us to recognize hands can also recognize a prosthetic hand, particularly among those who use a prosthesis regularly, according to the new Brain paper.

The study provides the first account of how artificial limbs are represented in the brains of amputees.

"While the use of a prosthesis can be very beneficial to people with one hand, most people with one hand prefer not to use one regularly, so understanding how they can be more user-friendly could be very valuable," said the study's lead author, Dr Tamar Makin (UCL Institute of Cognitive Neuroscience).

"If we can convince a person's brain that the artificial limb is the person's real limb, we could make prostheses more comfortable and easier to use."

The study included 32 people with one hand - half of whom were born with one hand, and half had lost a hand due to amputation - alongside 24 people with two hands, used as a control group, most of whom were family or friends of the people with one hand. The participants were shown images of prosthetic hands (including photos of their own prostheses) as well as real limbs. A functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) scan was used to assess the participants' neural responses.

Within the visual cortex of the brain is an area that enables people to recognize hands. This area displayed a stronger response to images of prostheses among the one-handed participants, compared to the controls, particularly among those who used a prosthesis most frequently in their daily lives. This part of the brain also responded to images of prostheses that are functional but do not look like a hand, such as a hook prosthesis.

The researchers also investigated the connectivity between the visual hand-selective area and the area of the sensorimotor cortex which would be expected to control the missing hand.

They found there was better connectivity between these two brain areas in those people who used their prostheses regularly.

"Our findings suggest that the key determinant of whether the brain responds similarly to a prosthetic hand as it does to a real hand is prosthetic use. As many of our study participants lost their hand in adulthood, we find that our brains can adapt at any age, which goes against common theories that brain plasticity depends on development early in life," said the study's first author, Fiona van den Heiligenberg (UCL Institute of Cognitive Neuroscience).

The researchers say their findings offer hope, as they have not found clear neural barriers to representing a prosthesis as a body part.

"Logically I know my prosthesis is not my missing hand - it's a tool, it's a new sensation, and I accepted that. The more I use my prosthesis, the more I feel like it becomes a part of me," said Clare Norton, a study participant who has had one hand amputated.

"We think the ultimate barrier is simply how much you use the prosthesis," said Dr. Makin.

"To me this is natural, having one hand is how it's always been. The prosthesis is part of me, I don't regard it as an addition - I consider it a hand," said another study participant, John Miller, who was born with only one hand and regularly uses his prosthesis.

The researchers say their findings could provide new insights to guide rehabilitation strategies as well as prosthesis design, and potentially guide other types of augmentation technology as well.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Change of Mind Observed in Real-Time for Controlling Movement of Artificial Arms

Change of Mind Observed in Real-Time for Controlling Movement of Artificial Arms

Moment-by-moment fluctuations in brain signals happen when you change your mind. It helps control neural prostheses, which can withhold moving a prosthetic arm.

US Foundation Helps French Boy Get 'Superhero' Hand by Using 3D Printing Technology

US Foundation Helps French Boy Get 'Superhero' Hand by Using 3D Printing Technology

The advantage of the hand is its fun aspects which can make the child feel like he is dressed up in a costume instead of wearing a medical prothesis.

'Bionic Hand' can Now Sense Shape Texture for the Amputee

'Bionic Hand' can Now Sense Shape Texture for the Amputee

Bionic hand has now helped the amputee to feel the texture and shape of objects in his grasp, said European researchers on Wednesday.

Artificial Limbs

Artificial Limbs

Research in the field of bio engineering and advanced amputation procedures have given improved models of artificial limbs that very nearly replicate the functions of real, biological limbs.

Phantom Limb Syndrome

Phantom Limb Syndrome

A phantom limb is a complex phenomenon involving a sensation that an amputated or a missing limb, or an organ, is still attached to the body.

You May Also Like

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More News on:

Artificial Limbs Phantom Limb Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 Hospital Acquired Infections

Hospital Acquired Infections

Hospital acquired infections (HAI) are acquired by patients and health personnel alike in a ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...