medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Women Health News

Smoking Prevalent Among Indian Women

by Anjali Aryamvally on  March 9, 2018 at 11:04 AM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Casual and social smoking is on the rise among young working women across metropolitan cities in India, according to an Assocham report.
Smoking Prevalent Among Indian Women
Smoking Prevalent Among Indian Women

"Of the total (respondents), only about two per cent said they were heavy smokers (smoking one pack a day or more)... majority of them said that peer pressure and work-related stress pushed them to increase number of cigarettes they smoked," the report said.

"Some (respondents) even said they smoked for weight loss," it added.

Almost all the respondents said that the phenomenon of women smoking was basically confined to tier-one cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, according to the report.

Some of the respondents said they smoked "casually owing to the 'cool' factor and...feelings of attractiveness, independence and sophistication".

About 40 per cent of the respondents identified themselves as very light smokers, with a habit of smoking one or two cigarettes either daily or occasionally. About 12 per cent said they were light smokers, smoking two to three cigarettes a day.

Of the remaining 46 per cent, about a fourth said they had quit smoking, the report added.

The survey was conducted by Assocham Social Development Foundation among 2,000 women in the age group of 22-30 years in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region), Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Pune.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Related Links

Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer

Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer

Smoking kills the smoker silently, pushing him towards serious illnesses, which slowly lead to death.

Health Hazards of Smoking

Health Hazards of Smoking

Smoking causes many diseases and affects the overall health of smokers.

Antioxidants to Help You When You Quit Smoking

Antioxidants to Help You When You Quit Smoking

Smoking is injurious to health, but it sure is a tough addiction to stop. Cure yourself with the power of antioxidants to eliminate health risks such as lung cancer and dental problems.

Smoking among Women

Smoking among Women

Tobacco use in women is on the rise. The health risks of tobacco are far too many has never done a woman any good psychologically or health-wise.

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

There is more to alcohol than mere intoxication. Infamous because of its social abuse but indispensable because of its many industrial applications.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

COPD includes respiratory tract disorders that cause obstruction to airflow. These are chronic bronchitis, emphysema and small airway disease.

Leriche Syndrome

Leriche Syndrome

A patient with Leriche syndrome suffers from claudication symptoms, impotence and decreased pulses in the lower limbs.

Smoking And Cancer

Smoking And Cancer

Smoking is the most important preventable cause of cancer in the world.

Smoking And Tobacco

Smoking And Tobacco

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the History of Tobacco

You May Also Like

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

More News on:

Health Hazards of Smoking Smoking And Cancer Smoking And Tobacco Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts Smoking Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Leriche Syndrome Antioxidants to Help You When You Quit Smoking 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 Hospital Acquired Infections

Hospital Acquired Infections

Hospital acquired infections (HAI) are acquired by patients and health personnel alike in a ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...