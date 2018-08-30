medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

New Insights into How Brown Fat Reacts to a Carbohydrate-rich Meal

by Adeline Dorcas on  August 30, 2018 at 12:09 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New insights into how brown adipose tissue (BAT) reacts to a carbohydrate-rich meal can help understand how food increases thermogenesis of brown fat.
New Insights into How Brown Fat Reacts to a Carbohydrate-rich Meal
New Insights into How Brown Fat Reacts to a Carbohydrate-rich Meal

Brown fat consumes energy, which is the reason why it could be important for preventing obesity and diabetes. Working together with an international team, researchers at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) were able to demonstrate that food also increases the thermogenesis of brown fat, and not just cold as previously assumed.

Brown adipose tissue in humans has been the subject of numerous studies, as it has the exact opposite function of white adipose tissue, which stores energy in the form of storage fats called triacylglycerides. Specifically, brown fat burns the energy of the triacylglycerides (thermogenesis).

However, the activity of this physiologically highly favorable adipose tissue changes over time: It decreases with age, just as it does in obese individuals and diabetics. Hence, ways to heat up thermogenesis in brown fat are being sought which can be used to prevent obesity and diabetes.

Brown Adipose Tissue can be Trained

To date, only one option has been acknowledged in this context: Cold-induced thermogenesis. "Studies showed that participants who spent hours in the cold chamber daily not only experienced an increase in the heat output of brown fat in the cold as they got used to the lower temperatures, but also an improvement in the control of blood sugar via insulin," reports Professor Martin Klingenspor, head of the Chair for Molecular Nutritional Medicine at the Else Kröner-Fresenius Center at TU Munich.

Carbohydrate-rich Meal as Effective as Cold Stimuli

For the current study by the University of Turku in collaboration with international experts, among them Professor Martin Klingenspor with his team from the Else Kröner-Fresenius Center of TUM, it was investigated how a carbohydrate-rich meal affected the activity of brown adipose tissue.

"For the first time, it could be demonstrated that heat generation in brown adipose tissue could be activated by a test meal just as it would be by exposure to cold," said Klingenspor, summarizing the findings.

For the study, the same subjects were investigated twice: once after exposure to a cold stimulus, and a second time after ingestion of a carbohydrate-rich meal. In addition, a control group was included. Important markers for thermogenesis were measured before and after, which not only included the absorption of glucose and fatty acids, but also the oxygen consumption in brown fat. To do so, the researchers employed indirect calorimetry in combination with positron emission tomography and computed tomography (PET/CT).

"Ten percent of daily energy input is lost due to the thermogenic effect of the food," says Prof. Martin Klingenspor. This postprandial thermogenesis after eating comes not only from the obligatory heat generation due to muscle activity in the intestines, secretion, and digestive processes. There is apparently also a facultative component to which brown fat contributes.

The next step of the experiments will now be to find out whether this is energy that is simply "lost" or whether this phenomenon has another function. "We now know that the activation of brown adipose tissue could be linked to a feeling of being full," reports Klingenspor. Further studies will now be conducted to prove this.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Related Links

Brown Fat to Fight Flab

Brown Fat to Fight Flab

Around 50 grams of white fat stores 300 kilocalories. In contrast the same amount of brown fat burns 300 kilocalories a day. Such is the magic of this good fat.

Body Fat

Body Fat

Our body is composed of water, fat, protein, carbohydrates, vitamins and minerals. The fat content in the body is called body fat.

Inflammation Halts Brown Fat Cells to Burn Fat

Inflammation Halts Brown Fat Cells to Burn Fat

he inflammation factor TNFalpha suppresses the cGMP signal path and thus prevents white fat cells from being turned into brown fat cells.

Novel Method Converts White Fat to Brown Fat Which May Tackle Obesity

Novel Method Converts White Fat to Brown Fat Which May Tackle Obesity

New method is found to convert white fat to brown fat outside the body and then reimplant it in a patient using fat-grafting procedures which may be used as a potential treatment for obesity.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Cholesterol

Cholesterol

Cholesterol is produced by the body (liver) and is essential for normal body functioning.

Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical

Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical

The word 'Cholesterol' rings danger bells as soon as it is mentioned. This important chemical is important for the normal metabolism of the body and is dangerous only if present in excess.

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

A well balanced nutritious diet can help you keep physically fit and mentally alert not only during and after the sports events but all round the year.

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.

Liposuction

Liposuction

Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give a well-contoured shapely look.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Cholesterol Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical Liposuction Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Hunger Fullness and Weight Control Quiz on Weight Loss Brown Fat to Fight Flab Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Stiripentol for Dravet Syndrome

Stiripentol for Dravet Syndrome

Stiripentol is used as an add-on therapy with clobazam and valproate to treat seizures associated ...

 Molluscum Contagiosum (MC) / Water Warts

Molluscum Contagiosum (MC) / Water Warts

Molluscum contagiosum (MC) or water warts is a viral skin infection caused by the molluscum ...

 Encopresis / Paradoxical Diarrhea

Encopresis / Paradoxical Diarrhea

Encopresis or paradoxical diarrhea is the leakage of stool and soiling clothes, mostly without ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive