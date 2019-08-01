medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

New Insights into Flavored Tobacco Product Use Among Youth Tobacco Users

by Colleen Fleiss on  January 8, 2019 at 8:17 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A national survey data revealed that self-reported use of flavored tobacco products by middle and high school students decreased from 2014 to 2016 but climbed back up in 2017.
New Insights into Flavored Tobacco Product Use Among Youth Tobacco Users
New Insights into Flavored Tobacco Product Use Among Youth Tobacco Users

Flavored non-cigarette tobacco products are widely available in the U.S. This study examined changes in self-reported use of flavored tobacco products by youth who use tobacco. The analysis included more than 78,0000 students from a combined 2014 to 2017 national school-based annual survey.

While the use of flavored tobacco products by those who use tobacco decreased from 69.4 percent in 2014 to 57.7 percent in 2016, it increased again to 63.6 percent between 2016-2017 and much of that appears due to flavor use in electronic cigarettes.

Authors: Hongying Dai, PhD, College of Public Health, University of Nebraska, Omaha.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Recommended Reading

Flavored Tobacco Products Are Popular Among Middle and High-School Children: CDC

Center for Disease Control said e-cigarettes and hookahs are available in a lot of kid-friendly flavors such as candy, fruit and chocolate that entice them.

WHO Calls For Regulation of Flavored Tobacco Products

More than 170 countries were taking up measures Friday to regulate flavored tobacco products out of concern they seek to get young people addicted to nicotine.

Drugs to Treat Tobacco / Nicotine Addiction

Smokers use tobacco or nicotine regularly in spite of being aware of negative health consequences. Nicotine dependence can be treated by using medications which could help quit smoking.

Smoking And Tobacco

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the History of Tobacco

Health Hazards of Smoking

Smoking causes many diseases and affects the overall health of smokers.

Smoking And Cancer

Smoking is the most important preventable cause of cancer in the world.

More News on:

Health Hazards of Smoking Smoking And Cancer Smoking And Tobacco 

What's New on Medindia

Mushroom Types - Edible and Poisonous

Bite Counter - A Gadget that Helps Stop Overeating

Best Nighttime Skincare Routine for You
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive