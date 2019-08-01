medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Diet More Important than Exercise in Weight Loss

by Mohamed Fathima S on  January 8, 2019 at 8:07 AM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

For those who spend more time on treadmills instead on eating wisely to lose weight, please take note. A recent study has revealed that diet is more important than doing any other forms of physical activity like walking, fidgeting and formal exercises.
Diet More Important than Exercise in Weight Loss
Diet More Important than Exercise in Weight Loss

The reason is because exercising increases appetite especially with prolonged endurance exercise or with weight lifting that can ultimately sabotage the best of intentions, the CNN reported.

People who lose weight gradually (about 1 to 2 pounds per week) are more successful at keeping weight off, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

About 10 per cent of our calories are burned digesting the food we eat and roughly 10 percent to 30 percent are lost through physical activity, the study said.

"It could not be more true. What you omit from your diet is so much more important than how much you exercise," nutritionist Lisa Drayer was quoted as saying to CNN.

All of your "calories in" come from the food you eat and the beverages you drink, but only a portion of your "calories out" are lost through exercise, according to Drayer.

The average person -- excluding professional athletes -- burns five per cent to 15 percent of their daily calories through exercise, said Alexxai Kravitz, Investigator at the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases in the US.

It is not nearly equal to food intake, which accounts for 100 percent of the energy intake of the body, said Kravitz.

All this is not to say that exercise does not have its place. It is certainly important for building strength and muscle mass and flexibility and can help manage diseases, including heart disease and diabetes. But although exercise can help with weight loss, diet is a much more important lifestyle factor, Drayer noted.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Recommended Reading

Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss

Correct diet and a planned exercise regime is the mantra of healthy and sustainable weight loss.

Fast Diet - An Efficient Weight Loss Method

Fast Diet, that may help you lose weight in one week, has become one of the most popular methods for weight loss these days. Would you like to give it a try?

Fruits and Vegetables for Healthy Weight Loss

For healthy weight loss, focus on consuming low-calorie foods such as fruits and vegetables because food items that are low in energy density help you lose weight faster.

Anti-Quick Fix Weight Loss

Trying to lose weight? Weight loss is not a race or a competition against time but a lifestyle modification. Try out some simple tips for losing weight in smart way.

Atkins Diet

Atkins diet is a low carbohydrate diet and aids in weight loss. It was developed by Robert Atkins.

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Diet Pills

Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they achieve their objective of losing weight. Medical reviews are against the use of diet pills.

Low Carbohydrate Diet

A low carbohydrate diet helps achieve weight loss. It is a diet plan that restricts the carbohydrate intake.

Mediterranean Diet

Mediterranean diet has long been considered one of the healthiest diets on the planet. This diet plan discourages the use of saturated fats and hydrogenated oils while cooking meals.

Negative Calorie Diet

The History of dieting probably dates back to the year 1807. It was believed that King William suddenly felt the urge to lose weight after he found it difficult to ride his horse due to weight gain.

Obesity

Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.

South Beach Diet

South Beach Diet plan originally developed to prevent heart disease, soon gained popularity as weight loss diet plan. This diet plan was developed by Dr.Arthur Agaston and Marie Almon.

The Cabbage Diet

The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.

Zone Diet

The Zone Diet is a weight loss program with a 40:30:30 plan for carbohydrates, fats and proteins respectively.

More News on:

Diet Pills Low Carbohydrate Diet Atkins Diet Obesity The Cabbage Diet South Beach Diet Zone Diet Mediterranean Diet Negative Calorie Diet Bulimia Nervosa 

What's New on Medindia

Mushroom Types - Edible and Poisonous

Bite Counter - A Gadget that Helps Stop Overeating

Best Nighttime Skincare Routine for You
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive