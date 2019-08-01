Diet More Important than Exercise in Weight Loss

For those who spend more time on treadmills instead on eating wisely to lose weight, please take note. A recent study has revealed that diet is more important than doing any other forms of physical activity like walking, fidgeting and formal exercises.

The reason is because exercising increases appetite especially with prolonged endurance exercise or with weight lifting that can ultimately sabotage the best of intentions, the CNN reported.



‘Even though exercise have a significant role to play in building strength and managing diseases, maintaining a proper diet is essential for a healthy weight loss.’ People who lose weight gradually (about 1 to 2 pounds per week) are more successful at keeping weight off, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



About 10 per cent of our calories are burned digesting the food we eat and roughly 10 percent to 30 percent are lost through physical activity, the study said.



"It could not be more true. What you omit from your diet is so much more important than how much you exercise," nutritionist Lisa Drayer was quoted as saying to CNN.



All of your "calories in" come from the food you eat and the beverages you drink, but only a portion of your "calories out" are lost through exercise, according to Drayer.



The average person -- excluding professional athletes -- burns five per cent to 15 percent of their daily calories through exercise, said Alexxai Kravitz, Investigator at the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases in the US.



It is not nearly equal to food intake, which accounts for 100 percent of the energy intake of the body, said Kravitz.



All this is not to say that exercise does not have its place. It is certainly important for building strength and muscle mass and flexibility and can help manage diseases, including heart disease and diabetes. But although exercise can help with weight loss, diet is a much more important lifestyle factor, Drayer noted.







