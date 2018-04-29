medindia
New Insights into Anti-cancer Medications

by Colleen Fleiss on  April 29, 2018 at 1:59 AM Cancer News
New study assessed whether the clinical benefits of novel anticancer drugs have increased over time in parallel with increasing pricing. The authors of The Journal of Oncology Practice paper (1) used both the ESMO Magnitude of Clinical Benefit Scale (ESMO-MCBS) (2) and ASCO's Value Framework concluded while costs of these have risen over the past decade, their clinical benefit has not improved proportionally.
The ESMO-MCBS uses a rational, structured and consistent approach to grade the magnitude of clinical benefit that can be expected from anticancer treatments.

Prof. Elisabeth de Vries, Chair of the ESMO Cancer Medicines Committee and the ESMO-MCBS Working Group, (3) said: "The ESMO-MCBS provides unbiased information to help guide physicians and decision makers to grade drugs newly approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) by assessing their clinical benefit. It is an important first step in the major and ongoing task of evaluating value in cancer care which is essential for the appropriate use of limited public funds in delivering cost-effective and more affordable cancer care."

Prof. Josep Tabernero, ESMO President, said: "Access to anticancer medicines is an essential component of high quality cancer care, hence affordability is crucial in providing optimal treatment and patient care." There are however many additional critical factors. "Other major considerations include the availability of highly trained oncologists, up-to-the-minute diagnostics, the necessary funding and frameworks in place for research, a holistic approach to cancer care incorporating supportive and palliative care, and a multidisciplinary approach to best manage and treat our patients," continued Tabernero.

"ESMO calls for a multi-stakeholder commitment towards ultimately ensuring access to optimal cancer care for all patients," said Tabernero. "Sustainable cancer care is a key pillar of the ESMO 2020 Vision (4) and we are determined to continue pursuing this goal in collaboration with our partners."

Source: Eurekalert
