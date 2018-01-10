medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Men´s Health News

New Findings on Men’s Bone Health

by Colleen Fleiss on  October 1, 2018 at 5:22 AM Men´s Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Two new studies in men revealed a higher chance of secondary fractures and value of bone strengthening exercises. The findings are being presented at the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR) 2018 Annual Meeting in Montréal, the premier scientific meeting in the world on bone, mineral and musculoskeletal science.
New Findings on Men’s Bone Health
New Findings on Men’s Bone Health

The large and long-term study looked at the risk of subsequent fractures at the hip, spine, forearm and the upper arm in 17,721 men and 57, 783 women over 50 years of age in Canada over a period of 25 years (1989-2006). Suzanne Morin, M.D., M. Sc., FRCPC, FACP, Associate Professor of Medicine, McGill University and her colleagues found that while the risk of secondary fracture was elevated in both men and women during that time period, it was highest in the first three years following a prior fracture.

"These results underscore the importance of timely recognition of fracture events especially in men, a population in whom secondary prevention is under-implemented, "said Morin. "This tells us we should be focusing on anti-fracture strategies early after the fracture event."

Another study presented by researchers from the Osteoporotic Fractures in Men Study is the first to show the relationship between different levels of physical activity and bone strength in older men. While numerous studies have shown the effects of exercise in women, this study evaluated nearly 1,000 older men (with a mean age of 84) and their time spent doing exercise vs. those that were sedentary. Researchers found that those that spent more time engaged in at least moderate physical activity (including housework and some sports such as walking, golf, soft ball, and tai-chi) and those with greater total activity over a period of seven years had higher bone strength measures with resultant lower risk of fracture.

"Older men are at a higher risk of life altering fractures. This was a breakthrough to finally have data to show that physical activity among men late in life was related to bone strength and fracture risk, therefore showing that remaining active over the life-course could reduce the risk of these fractures," said Lisa Langsetmo, Ph.D., M.Sc., Senior Research Associate, University of Minnesota.

"These two studies really show the importance of gains in bone mass for both men and women and how bone health and risk of osteoporosis is not just an issue for women," said Michael Econs, M.D., ASBMR Council President and endocrinology and metabolism specialist and professor of medicine at the Indiana University School of Medicine. "We need to be vigilant in sharing the benefits of building bone mass for men living longer and who are twice as likely to die within the first year of a hip fracture compared to women."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Recommended Reading

Lifestyle And Osteoporosis

Lifestyle And Osteoporosis

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefly explains about Lifestyle and Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis Risk Chart

Osteoporosis Risk Chart

Osteoporosis (Bone Disease) Risk Chart predicts your risk of developing osteoporosis that leads to brittle bones and fracture. Diet rich in calcium and vitamin D prevents osteoporosis.

Quiz on Fractures

Quiz on Fractures

A fracture, or a broken bone, is a common consequence of falls and motor vehicle accidents. The following quiz will help you to have a better understanding of the different types, causes and treatments of fractures. Take this quiz to find out how ...

Top 10 Tips to Increase Bone Strength

Top 10 Tips to Increase Bone Strength

Find out how to increase bone strength and lower your risk of suffering from degenerative bone conditions like osteoporosis with some simple tips.

Boost Bone Health in 12 Simple Ways

Boost Bone Health in 12 Simple Ways

More than 6 cups of coffee a day may harm bone health. Fish and olive oil may increase bone density.

Health Insurance - India

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis is a disease of unknown cause, where bizarre thickening of the cortical bones of infants is the prime finding

Morton´s Neuroma

Morton´s Neuroma

Morton’s neuroma usually results from compression of the third interdigital nerve which is caused by sports and inappropriate footwear.

Multiple Osteochondromas / Hereditary Multiple Exostoses

Multiple Osteochondromas / Hereditary Multiple Exostoses

Hereditary multiple exostoses is a genetic disorder that causes skeletal abnormalities. Read on about its causes and symptoms and also how this symptom can be diagnosed and treated.

Osteomyelitis

Osteomyelitis

An infection of a bone is called osteomyelitis. Osteomyelitis can be acute or a chronic and can spread through the haematogenous or contiguous route.

Renal Osteodystrophy / Mineral Bone Disorder

Renal Osteodystrophy / Mineral Bone Disorder

Renal Osteodystrophy which is referred to as Mineral Bone Disorder is a result of imbalance in calcium, phosphorus, parathyroid hormone and Vitamin D levels.

More News on:

Infantile Cortical Hyperostosis Bone Health Boost Bone Health in 12 Simple Ways Osteomyelitis Renal Osteodystrophy / Mineral Bone Disorder Health Insurance - India Multiple Osteochondromas / Hereditary Multiple Exostoses Morton´s Neuroma 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 11 Health Benefits of Cocoa powder

Top 11 Health Benefits of Cocoa powder

Cocoa provides a plethora of health benefits, but many people are unaware about the advantages of a ...

 Duvelisib for Treating Cancer (CLL & FL)

Duvelisib for Treating Cancer (CLL & FL)

FDA approves Duvelisib capsules for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small ...

 Top 10 Health Benefits of Dragon Fruit

Top 10 Health Benefits of Dragon Fruit

Learn about dragon fruit health benefits along with the use of dragon fruit in face packs and ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive