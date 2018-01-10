Iran: 13 Dead After Drinking Poisonous Alcohol

In Iran, 13 people have died after drinking poisonous alcohol over the past 48 hours, said Iran's Emergency Department.

Pir Hossein Kolivand, the department head, said nine of the victims were from the southern province of Hormuzgan, two from the central province of Alborz and two others from North Khorasan Province, Xinhua reported.



‘In Iran 60 other people are currently undergoing dialysis therapy for kidney problems after alcohol drinking.’ However, some Iranians drink homemade alcoholic beverages available at low prices.



