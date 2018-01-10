medindia
Iran: 13 Dead After Drinking Poisonous Alcohol

by Colleen Fleiss on  October 1, 2018 at 9:52 AM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
In Iran, 13 people have died after drinking poisonous alcohol over the past 48 hours, said Iran's Emergency Department.
Pir Hossein Kolivand, the department head, said nine of the victims were from the southern province of Hormuzgan, two from the central province of Alborz and two others from North Khorasan Province, Xinhua reported.

However, some Iranians drink homemade alcoholic beverages available at low prices.

Source: IANS

More News on:

Alcoholic Liver Disease Alcoholism Cannabis Drug Abuse Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Alcohol and Driving Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts Pancreatitis Alcohol Addiction and Women Drug Detox 

