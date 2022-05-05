New Ebola Case Reported in DR Congo

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), a new Ebola case has been confirmed, bringing the total number of infections since the 14th outbreak was declared in the country in April.
The Congolese Health Ministry "confirmed a third case of Ebola in Mbandaka on Wednesday, reports Xinhua news agency.
"The 48-year-old man was a high-risk contact of the first case," the WHO Regional Office for Africa tweeted on Thursday, adding that 444 contact cases have been identified.
Ebola in DR CongoThe first two confirmed cases, who were relatives, died after showing symptoms.
DRC is experiencing its 14th Ebola outbreak since 1976.
The current outbreak is the sixth since 2018 alone, the most frequent occurrence in the country's Ebola history.
Previous outbreaks in Equateur province were in 2020 and 2018, with 130 and 54 recorded cases, respectively, according to the WHO.
