New Ebola Case Reported in DR Congo

by Colleen Fleiss on May 5, 2022 at 11:57 PM
In the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), a new Ebola case has been confirmed, bringing the total number of infections since the 14th outbreak was declared in the country in April.

The Congolese Health Ministry "confirmed a third case of Ebola in Mbandaka on Wednesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Ebola Virus Disease
 Ebola is caused by a virus via direct contact with body fluids or infected blood. Scientists have identified five types of Ebola or Ebola hemorrhagic fever virus.
"The 48-year-old man was a high-risk contact of the first case," the WHO Regional Office for Africa tweeted on Thursday, adding that 444 contact cases have been identified.

The DRC declared its 14th Ebola outbreak on April 23 after the first case was confirmed in Mbandaka, the capital of DRC's northwestern province of Equateur, a city on the Congo River.
Quiz on Ebola
 Why is the deadly Ebola virus outbreak making the health experts hit the panic button? Find out from this quiz.
Ebola in DR Congo

The first two confirmed cases, who were relatives, died after showing symptoms.

DRC is experiencing its 14th Ebola outbreak since 1976.

The current outbreak is the sixth since 2018 alone, the most frequent occurrence in the country's Ebola history.

Previous outbreaks in Equateur province were in 2020 and 2018, with 130 and 54 recorded cases, respectively, according to the WHO.

Source: IANS
Second Ebola Patient Dies in Congo
Second Ebola case was reported in the northwestern part of Congo after declaring a new Ebola outbreak, confirmed by WHO.
Ebola Outbreak in Congo Over
 In the Democratic Republic of Congo's North Kivu Province, the Ebola outbreak has been declared over, announced by the national health authorities.
