Second Ebola Patient Dies in Congo

by Colleen Fleiss on April 28, 2022 at 11:39 PM
Second Ebola Patient Dies in Congo

In the northwestern part of Congo, a second Ebola case was reported after declaring a new Ebola outbreak over the weekend, confirmed by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

"Health authorities in the DRC confirmed a second case of Ebola in Mbandaka on April 25. The 25-year-old woman, now deceased, began experiencing symptoms 12 days earlier," tweeted WHO Regional Office for Africa, on Tuesday adding that the second case was the sister-in-law of the first case patient who had also died.

Congo declared the 14th outbreak of Ebola virus on April 23 after one confirmed case was reported in Mbandaka, a city in Congo's Equateur province, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ebola Outbreak in Congo

The patient, a 31-year-old man, began experiencing symptoms on April 5 and after more than a week of care at home, sought treatment at a local health facility. On April 21, the patient was admitted to an Ebola treatment center for intensive care but died later that day.

Health authorities are working closely to monitor the people in contact with the two deceased patients, said WHO.

Source: IANS
CONSULT A DOCTOR