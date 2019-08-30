medindia

New Dual Imaging Approach Improves Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

by Colleen Fleiss on  August 30, 2019 at 5:05 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A new dual imaging approach was found to improve the diagnosis and monitoring of prostate cancer, said new study. The technology is more sensitive and comprehensive compared to current "gold standard" methods, indicating it could allow clinicians to diagnose and monitor prostate cancers in real time with greater accuracy and confidence.
New Dual Imaging Approach Improves Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
New Dual Imaging Approach Improves Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

Prostate cancer affects over 1.2 million people worldwide and is one of the most common malignancies in men. Most cases are diagnosed using biopsy and a method called transrectal ultrasound (TRUS), which uses sound waves to image the prostate and its surrounding tissues. However, TRUS cannot probe the prostate's molecular profile, meaning it misses key molecular markers and often gives false negatives and positives.

Show Full Article


To overcome these limitations, Sri-Rajasekhar Kothapalli and colleagues created TRUSPA, a device that integrates TRUS with a hybrid optical-ultrasound method named photoacoustic imaging. Combining these approaches allows TRUSPA to detect anatomical features of the prostate such as blood vessels in real time, as well as detailed molecular information within tumors.

The platform worked as intended in mouse models of prostate cancer and in isolated human prostates and administering an FDA-approved dye enhanced image contrast. In an experiment with 20 male subjects, TRUSPA provided clear images of the prostate's anatomy - peering as deep as six centimeters into tissue - and could distinguish a malignant region of the prostate in one patient with advanced disease.

Kothapalli et al. will investigate how TRUSPA could be developed to detect specific biomarkers of prostate cancer, which could further boost its accuracy and clinical potential.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Recommended Reading

Brachytherapy for Prostate Cancer

Learn about two different types of brachytherapy used for treating prostate cancer. Get information on the latest advances in the field.

Decipher Test for Prostate Cancer

Decipher test a genomic test for prostate cancer that determines the aggressiveness of the cancer and helps in planning the treatment course for the cancer.

Quiz on Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer is fast gaining as a common cancer form among men; more threatening since its symptoms often go unnoticed until it's too late. This quiz tests your knowledge on prostate cancer, its diagnosis and treatment options and is as ...

Prostate Cancer - Animation

Interactive section of Medindia gives details regarding Prostate Cancer

Nutrition All Men Need

Everyone requires good nutrition, be it man, woman, child or elderly. However, nutrition that men need differs slightly from that required by women. Find out how …

Prostate Cancer

This cancer affects men over the age of 50 years and screening with rectal examination and PSA can help both in early detection and effective treatment

Prostate Cancer: Treatment Options

Treatment options of prostate cancer includes waiting, surgery, radiation, hormone therapy, chemotherapy, cryosurgery or biologic therapy.

Prostate Specific Antigen [PSA]

PSA blood test is specific to prostate gland but not necessarily a cancer specific test but is commonly used to diagnose prostate cancer.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Prostate Cancer Cancer and Homeopathy Trans-Urethral Resection of the Prostate Prostate Cancer Facts Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Prostate Cancer: Treatment Options Prostate Specific Antigen [PSA] Nutrition All Men Need 

What's New on Medindia

New Treatment for Prostate Cancer Could Soon be Available

Home Remedies for White Teeth

CRISPR Gene Editing can Stop Progression of Triple-negative Breast Cancer
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive