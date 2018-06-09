medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

New DNA-based Method to Detect Trace Amounts of Peanut in Foods

by Adeline Dorcas on  September 6, 2018 at 11:24 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New DNA-based test can help to identify trace amounts of peanuts in foods, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in ACS' Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry.
New DNA-based Method to Detect Trace Amounts of Peanut in Foods
New DNA-based Method to Detect Trace Amounts of Peanut in Foods

For people with severe peanut allergies, eating even miniscule amounts of the legume can trigger anaphylaxis --- a life-threatening condition characterized by dizziness, breathing difficulties and, sometimes, loss of consciousness. Now, researchers have developed a sensitive new test to detect trace amounts of peanuts in foods using the peanuts' DNA.

Surveys have indicated that at least 3 million people in the U.S. suffer from peanut allergies, with the number rising steadily over the past decade. People with known allergies are usually careful to avoid foods containing peanuts, but small amounts sometimes contaminate foods that don't list peanuts as an ingredient.

Scientists have developed several methods to detect peanut allergens in foods; however, most of these test for proteins that can be destroyed during food processing. In contrast, DNA is typically more stable than proteins. Other researchers have detected peanut nuclear DNA in foods with a sensitive technique called polymerase chain reaction (PCR). But there's just one nucleus per cell, whereas plant cells have many chloroplasts, which also have DNA in them.

Peanut chloroplast DNA has unique sequences that are not found in other plants. So, Caroline Puente-Lelievre and Anne Eischeid wondered if they could develop an even more sensitive and specific test by targeting DNA from peanut chloroplasts.

The team designed a PCR assay to detect three short DNA sequences found in peanut chloroplasts. By targeting the three regions at once, the researchers had greater confidence that the results were specific for peanut chloroplast DNA. They spiked six different foods, which varied from blueberry muffins to tomato salsa, with small amounts of the legume.

The assay detected peanut in all of the foods over a broad range of spiked amounts, with a detection limit of about 1 part per million (ppm), compared with 10 to 50 ppm for previous PCR assays targeting nuclear genes.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Recommended Reading

Types of Food Allergies

Types of Food Allergies

If you are allergic to certain food items-Watch out for what you eat

Clinical Guidelines to Prevent & Deal With Peanut Allergy

Clinical Guidelines to Prevent & Deal With Peanut Allergy

Emerging data suggests that peanut allergy can be prevented by the early introduction of peanut-containing foods to children.

Oral Immune Therapy Leads to DNA Changes in Immune Cells of Patients With Peanut Allergies

Oral Immune Therapy Leads to DNA Changes in Immune Cells of Patients With Peanut Allergies

Researchers have found that using oral immunotherapy for treating peanut allergy leads to changes in the DNA of the patient's immune cells.

Nanoallergens Help in Accurate Detection of Peanut Allergy

Nanoallergens Help in Accurate Detection of Peanut Allergy

Nanoparticles that mimic natural allergens by displaying each allergic component one at a time on their surfaces is designed to diagnose the allergy.

Health Benefits of Peanuts

Health Benefits of Peanuts

When eating peanuts, it is important to be aware of the calories in peanuts. There are many health benefits of peanuts. Hence, consuming them in moderation is important for good health.

Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded

Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded

Read on to become a “pro” in “label reading” and don’t get tricked by fancy promotions of food product manufacturing companies.

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we’ve put down some effective tips. Read on to know more.

Top Health Benefits of Peanut Butter and Easy Home Recipes

Top Health Benefits of Peanut Butter and Easy Home Recipes

Peanut Butter is a superfood with many health benefits and is very popular food among the kids. You can make peanut butter at home or buy it in supermarkets.

Top Ten Budget-Friendly Foods

Top Ten Budget-Friendly Foods

Cut down on cost and include healthy foods in your daily diet. Cooking creatively helps you eat healthy and also within your budget.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Types of Food Allergies Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan Top Health Benefits of Peanut Butter and Easy Home Recipes Health Benefits of Peanuts Top Ten Budget-Friendly Foods 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Von Hippel-Lindau Disease / Rare Genetic Disorder

Von Hippel-Lindau Disease / Rare Genetic Disorder

Von Hippel-Lindau Disease (VHL) or Von Hippel-Lindau Syndrome is a rare genetic disorder caused by ...

 Drug Induced Headache

Drug Induced Headache

Medication-induced headache (MIH) or a medication-overuse headache (MOH) is a condition where a ...

 Disorders Included in Newborn Screening

Disorders Included in Newborn Screening

Disorders included in newborn screening in US and India are discussed. Most disorders are either ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive