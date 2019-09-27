medindia

New Discovery Improves MDS Cancer Treatment

by Colleen Fleiss on  September 27, 2019 at 9:12 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A new and promising drug target for Myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) cancer treatment has been discovered by scientists. Myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), one of the most common blood cancers, has very few treatment options.
New Discovery Improves MDS Cancer Treatment
New Discovery Improves MDS Cancer Treatment

"At the moment, only a small portion of patients benefit from the standard therapy for MDS," said CSHL Fellow and cancer researcher Lingbo Zhang. "Therefore, there is a very important medical need for a new and novel therapy for this disease."

Show Full Article


Zhang's lab working with experts from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases discovered the new drug target that could meet this need. Their research was recently published in Science Translational Medicine. "We have been working with a multidisciplinary team that consists of physicians and medicinal chemists to translate our basic discovery into novel therapeutics which can be tested in clinical trials for the benefit of patients," Zhang said.

The ultimate goal, Zhang said, is to create a drug that will adequately restore blood cell production in MDS patients who are resistant to existing treatments.

To understand exactly how the new drug target works, it's important to first know why MDS is so difficult to treat. Unlike many other cancers, MDS is not characterized by a tumor. Instead, this blood cancer is sometimes referred to as "bone marrow failure disorder."

Bone marrow is designed to produce enough blood for everyday survival. When blood cells are lost via bleeding or when they grow too old to do their job, replacement cells are made and begin to mature. MDS results from those replacements being too few, defective or both.

Immature red blood cells developing in the bone marrow, called progenitor cells, must be exposed to EPO to trigger their final change into fully mature red blood cells ready to aid the body. It would then stand to reason that delivering lots of EPO to the bone marrow would fix most MDS cases. But this is simply not the case.

The reason that only a small portion of patients respond to common EPO-based treatments is because many MDS patients don't have enough functional progenitor cells within their bone marrow to begin with. In some cases, what functional cells are available will indeed become mature red blood cells. However, once that supply runs out, EPO treatments stop working, causing drug resistance. That's why Zhang and his colleagues decided to take a different approach.

"So to treat this," Zhang explained, "you can't target the late progenitor. Their capacity to make new cells is very limited. But with the earlier cells, we have a chance."

Instead of relying on EPO and its target progenitor cells, they chose to target an even younger stage of the progenitor cells. The researchers discovered that when these cells are defective, activating a specific protein receptor called CHRM4 significantly hampers their ability to divide into those crucial EPO-responsive progenitor cells. By blocking this receptor, Zhang and his colleagues could restore healthy blood cell production.

In mice genetically designed to mirror the pathological features of human MDS, this strategy significantly improved survival rates.

"More importantly, these preclinical tests have shown that the treatment exhibited a sustained and long-term therapeutic efficacy," Zhang said. "We're now translating this discovery into clinical development, and we hope our progress will benefit patients in the near-future."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Recommended Reading

Myelodysplastic Syndromes

Myelodysplastic syndromes are a group of bone marrow stem cell disorders marked by ineffective blood cell production and low counts in the peripheral blood.

New Genetics-based Prognostic Tool for Myelodysplastic Syndrome Developed

The current genetics-based prognostic tool for myelodysplastic syndrome is based on the revised international prognostic scoring system.

Researchers Identify Accurate Markers for treatment of Myelodysplastic Syndromes

Two DNA methylation markers have been identified and validated by researchers that could help physicians to more accurately determine a patient's response to epigenetic drugs for treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

Quiz on Cancer

Cancer, is the second most leading cause of death worldwide. Cancer is not just one disease but many diseases. There are more than 100 different types of cancer. Take this quiz on and test how much you know about ...

Aplastic Anemia

Aplastic anemia (AA) is a term that refers to a condition where the body fails to produce enough blood cells.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer and cardiovascular disease.

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. Dandelion prevents cancer and heart attack, aids in weight loss, and improves digestion. Read this article to find out more about the benefits of dandelion.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Tumor Lysis Syndrome

Tumor lysis syndrome is a collection of metabolic abnormalities due to the tumor cell lysis in patients with treatment for malignancies.

More News on:

Cancer and HomeopathyCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtAplastic AnemiaCommon Lifestyle Habits that Cause DiseasesHealth Benefits of Dandelion PlantMyelodysplastic SyndromeTumor Lysis Syndrome

What's New on Medindia

Home Remedies for Peptic Ulcer

Scientists Uncover Mechanism of Healing an Injured Heart

Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorders
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive