New 'Deltacron' COVID Variant Detected

However, the new variant was not something to worry about at the moment, Cyprus's Health Minister Michalis Hadjipandelas was quoted as saying.It is "quite possible" that the new strain has not been found elsewhere, and the sequences of the cases have been sent to GISAID, an open-access database that tracks developments in the coronavirus, the Cyprus Mail reported.Studies have shown that the co-existence of Delta and Omicron increases the chances of a new variant due to them trading genes.In line with this, France recently detected a variant with 46 mutations and was dubbed as IHU.The new variant from the lineage named B.1.640.2 is believed to have infected 12 people in the country, according to the yet-to-be peer-reviewed study supported by the French government.While it may pose a greater risk than Omicron, touted as highly transmissible but mild in infections and less lethal than previous the Delta variant, researchers said, "it is too early to speculate on virological, epidemiological or clinical features of this IHU variant based on (just) 12 cases".Source: IANS