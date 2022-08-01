Experts Say Omicron can be More Lethal for Children Than Delta

Advertisement

Tushar Tayal, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Gurugram, said that compared to previous variants to date, this variant is affecting more children in numbers.The experts said that the symptoms of Omicron in kids are majorly similar to adults, like sore throat, mild fever, fatigue, etc."We should be more prepared for our children's safety this time. The symptoms present in children are not much different from adults, which includes cough and cold, fever, etc.," Tayal told IANS."Parents should make their children stay at home as much as possible, take every COVID-19 related precaution, and take good care of their nutrition to fight severity if get infected," he added.According to data from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an average of 672 children were admitted to hospitals every day with COVID-19 during the last week ending Sunday -- the highest such number of the pandemic.Meanwhile, a study by the CDC said that kids who were infected with COVID-19 had a higher risk of developing new cases of diabetes after their infection.In India, the Union Health Ministry on Saturday morning said that with 64 new Omicron infections being detected in the last 24 hours, the national tally of this highly transmissible COVID-19 variant has mounted to 3,071.As per the ministry, till now, the infection has spread to 27 states and UTs. However, Maharashtra and Delhi continue to be the worst-hit states.Source: IANS