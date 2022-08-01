About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Booster Dose of MRNA Vaccine for Immune Protection Against Omicron

by Angela Mohan on January 8, 2022 at 10:13 AM
Font : A-A+

Booster Dose of MRNA Vaccine for Immune Protection Against Omicron

A booster dose of Moderna or Pfizer mRNA-based vaccine could provide immunity against the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, according to a study by researchers at the Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT, and Harvard.

The study results, reported in the journal Cell, indicate that traditional dosing regimens of COVID-19 vaccines available in the United States do not produce antibodies capable of recognizing and neutralizing the Omicron variant.

Advertisement


Health officials in South Africa reported that a previously unknown variant of SARS-CoV-2 was rapidly spreading. The variant, given the name Omicron by the World Health Organization, would soon prove to be far more transmissible than Delta, the variant that previously had caused the majority of COVID-19 infections.

"People desperately wanted to know whether current vaccines protect against Omicron," says the senior author of the Cell paper, Alejandro Balazs, Ph.D., whose laboratory at the Ragon Institute investigates how to engineer immunity against infectious diseases.
Advertisement

Balazs collaborated with a team that included the lead author of the Cell paper, Wilfredo F. Garcia-Beltran, MD, a clinical pathology resident at MGH and a clinician-scientist fellow at the Ragon Institute.

The first step was to construct a harmless version of Omicron known as a "pseudovirus" that could be used in the laboratory to evaluate the effectiveness of the three COVID-19 vaccines available in the United States, including the two dose Pfizer and Moderna injections and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The pseudovirus that Balazs and colleagues created mimicked the behavior of Omicron, which has 34 mutations on its "spike" protein that are not found on the original strain of SARS-Cov-2 first detected in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. Scientists believe that these mutations may be partially responsible for Omicron's rapid spread worldwide.

Next, Garcia-Beltran worked with colleagues at MGH, including hematology-oncology fellow Vivek Naranbhai, MD, Ph.D., to acquire blood samples from 239 individuals who had been fully vaccinated with one of the three COVID-19 vaccines.

The study subjects included employees within the Massachusetts General Brigham healthcare system and residents of Chelsea, Massachusetts, a community with a high rate of COVID-19 infections.

"It was important to us to have a diverse population represented in the study," says Garcia-Beltran. Included in this group were 70 men and women who had received a third booster dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, according to recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The blood samples were used to measure how effectively each vaccine induces production of protective immunity in the form of antibodies against the Omicron pseudovirus and the Delta and wild type viruses. The results were striking.

"We detected very little neutralization of the Omicron variant pseudovirus when we used samples taken from people who were recently vaccinated with two doses of mRNA vaccine or one dose of Johnson & Johnson," says Balazs.

"But individuals who received three doses of mRNA vaccine had very significant neutralization against the Omicron variant."

It's not yet clear why an mRNA booster dramatically improves immune protection against Omicron. Still, Garcia-Beltran says one possibility is that an additional dose creates antibodies that bind more tightly to the spike protein, increasing their effectiveness.

Also, a booster dose may generate antibodies that target regions of the spike protein that are common to all forms of SARS-CoV-2. Both theories may be true, says Garcia-Beltran.

A Three-dose mRNA vaccine regimen—the traditional two doses and a booster of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines—provides somewhat lower levels of neutralizing antibodies against Omicron than it does against the COVID-19 wild type strain or Delta variant.

But the study's results strongly support the CDC's advice that COVID-19 booster shots are appropriate for anyone 16 and older, and that mRNA vaccine are preferred.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Drug Holds Potential in Treating Advanced Endometrial Cancer

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Diet
Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Diet
Highly Mutated New Strain of Coronavirus `IHU' Stirs Fear Beyond Omicron
Highly Mutated New Strain of Coronavirus `IHU' Stirs Fear Beyond Omicron
Probiotics and Iron Bioavailability
Probiotics and Iron Bioavailability
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Myasthenia Gravis Vaccination for Children Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked 

Recommended Reading
Omicron Variant Drives World's Daily COVID-19 Cases To New Record
Omicron Variant Drives World's Daily COVID-19 Cases To New Record
With the Omicron variant surge, global coronavirus cases at 1.44 million have crossed a prior daily ...
Myasthenia Gravis
Myasthenia Gravis
Myasthenia gravis is the commonest disorder of neuromuscular transmission. Autoimmune myasthenia gra...
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and e...
Vaccination for Children
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenua...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close