India Records 1,41,986 New COVID-19 Cases

Meanwhile, the Omicron case tally has climbed at 3,071, of which 1,203 have been discharged from hospitals.So far, a total of 27 states have reported the new variant, according to the Ministry.The recovery of 40,895 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,44,12,740. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 97.30 percent.Also, in the same period, 15,29,948 tests were conducted across the country, bringing the total to 68.84 crores.With the administration of over 90 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID inoculation coverage reached 150.61 crores as of Saturday morning.According to the Ministry, more than 17.88 crore balance and unutilized doses are still available with the states and UTs.Source: IANS