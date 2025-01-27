New ctDNA Test Detects Early Brain Tumor Spread Effectively

Early detection of leptomeningeal disease in diffuse midline gliomas using a sensitive DNA test can improve the survival rate
Scientists at Niigata University have developed a new test that can detect the early spread of brain tumors (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Diagnosis of Leptomeningeal Disease in Diffuse Midline Gliomas by Detection of H3F3A K27M Mutation in Circulating Tumor DNA of Cerebrospinal Fluid
Go to source). The diagnosis of leptomeningeal disease in diffuse midline gliomas was successful by detecting the circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA). The H3K27M-mutant droplets from the ctDNA of cerebrospinal fluid were tested.
Early Brain Tumor Detection with DNA TestingThe study was conducted by a group led by the Department of Neurosurgery, Brain Research Institute, Niigata University. A team led by Dr. Manabu Natsumeda used droplet digital PCR, a highly sensitive PCR system, to detect trace amounts of circulating tumor DNA from the cerebrospinal fluid of these patients.
In two patients, leptomeningeal disease was diagnosed earlier than with traditional methods such as MRI and cerebrospinal fluid cytology. In one patient, long-term survival after the diagnosis of leptomeningeal disease by early and aggressive intervention including surgery, radiation, and intrathecal delivery of chemotherapeutic agents led to long-term survival.
Detecting Tumor DNA to Boost Survival Rates“We found that detecting circulating tumor DNA in the cerebrospinal fluid of diffuse midline glioma patients was more difficult than other brain tumor patients such as primary central nervous system lymphoma and glioblastoma.
However, when we were able to detect mutant tumor DNA, often the tumor had already spread to the cerebrospinal fluid, causing leptomeningeal disease. We think that early diagnosis and treatment of leptomeningeal disease in diffuse midline gliomas can improve survival.” explains Dr. Natsumeda. The results of the study were published online in the journal Pediatric Blood and Cancer on January 9, 2025.
