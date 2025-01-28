About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Gemcitabine and Docetaxel Show Superior Results Over BCG in Bladder Cancer

by Naina Bhargava on Jan 28 2025 11:31 AM

Sequential gemcitabine/docetaxel treatment is more effective than additional BCG therapy for patients with BCG-unresponsive NMIBC.

Gemcitabine and Docetaxel Show Superior Results Over BCG in Bladder Cancer
A recent study suggests that sequential intravesical treatment with gemcitabine and docetaxel is more effective than additional bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) therapy for patients with BCG-unresponsive nonmuscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) (1 Trusted Source
Oncologic Outcomes of Sequential Intravesical Gemcitabine and Docetaxel Compared with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin in Patients with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin-Unresponsive Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer

Go to source).

Bladder Cancer – Symptoms, Signs, Diagnosis, Treatment, Prognosis & Prevention
Bladder Cancer – Symptoms, Signs, Diagnosis, Treatment, Prognosis & Prevention
Bladder cancer occurs due to abnormal cell growth in the urinary bladder. The most common kind usually is urothelial cancer or transitional cell carcinoma.
Advertisement

Patient Characteristics in BCG vs. Gem/Doce Groups

In an international study involving 299 patients with BCG-unresponsive NMIBC across 10 centers, 204 patients received additional BCG treatment, while 95 patients received gemcitabine/docetaxel (gem/doce) therapy. The BCG group was notably more likely to be diagnosed with T1 disease (46% vs. 31%), while the gem/doce group had a higher likelihood of being diagnosed with Ta/CIS (69% vs. 54%).


Advertisement
Urine Gene Test Could be the Next Tool to Predict Bladder Cancer
Urine Gene Test Could be the Next Tool to Predict Bladder Cancer
Detection of bladder cancer can now be done years in advance with the help of a genetic test

Survival Benefit of Gemcitabine/Docetaxel Therapy

The gem/doce group showed significantly better outcomes, with progression-free, cancer-free, and cancer-specific survival rates 2.6, 2.0, and 3.7 times higher, respectively, compared to the BCG group, according to Dr. Jacob Taylor and colleagues from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, as published in European Urology Oncology.

Patients in the BCG group were 1.9 times more likely to undergo cystectomy. Additionally, BCG was associated with a 2.8-fold increased risk of disease progression compared to the gem/doce group, as per multivariable analysis.

Survival rates, including those without high-grade recurrence or metastasis, were similar between both treatment groups.


Advertisement
Common Cold Virus can Potentially Treat Bladder Cancer
Common Cold Virus can Potentially Treat Bladder Cancer
A strain of common cold-causing virus namely Coxsackievirus has been found to target and selectively kill bladder cancer cells safely and effectively.

Future Research Directions for Gemcitabine/Docetaxel

Dr. Taylor's team noted that the effectiveness of gem/doce in BCG-unresponsive NMIBC has not yet been prospectively evaluated in clinical trials. While more trials are needed, particularly in patients who have not previously received BCG, gem/doce remains a viable treatment option for patients, especially when access to newer therapies is limited or cost is a concern.

Reference:
  1. Oncologic Outcomes of Sequential Intravesical Gemcitabine and Docetaxel Compared with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin in Patients with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin–Unresponsive Non–Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer - (https://euoncology.europeanurology.com/article/S2588-9311(24)00288-8/abstract)

Source-Eurekalert
Bladder Cancer Immunotherapy Response may be Predicted by Genetics
Bladder Cancer Immunotherapy Response may be Predicted by Genetics
It could now be possible to predict how immunotherapy would affect patients with bladder cancer and other malignancies.

Recommended Readings
Latest Cancer News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education