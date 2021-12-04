New COVID Vaccine for Clinical Trials Approved

It uses genetic engineering to grow harmless copies of the virus S-protein to induce neutralising antibodies.
‘The COVID-19 vaccine is based on the structural features of the receptor binding domain (RBD) on the virus' spike protein (S-protein).’
The company said that recombinant vaccine technology is mature and suitable for large-scale production. The production does not require facilities with high biosafety levels since the process does not involve live viruses.
The recombinant vaccine is the company's third Covid-19 vaccine. Last December, an inactivated vaccine developed by the Beijing Biological Products Institute Co., Ltd. under CNBG became the first Chinese Covid-19 vaccine to have conditional marketing authorisation.
In February, another inactivated vaccine from the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products, a CNBG affiliate, was allowed to enter the market on a conditional basis.
More than 161.12 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines had been administered across China as of Friday, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.
Source: IANS