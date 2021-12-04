by Angela Mohan on  April 12, 2021 at 11:05 AM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 Update: Effective Shot Against Mutations can be Produced
Virus mutations have become the area of major concern during the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, where the spike in cases is much steeper and lethal.

But, the vaccine technology platform for Covaxin and Covishield, can develop effective vaccines against mutations, said Y.K. Gupta, former Dean and Head of Pharmacology AIIMS, Delhi, and currently president, AIIMS - Bhopal and AIIMS-Jammu.

Gupta emphasized that unless there is a lot of variation, the vaccines (Covaxin and Covishield) will remain effective, and added so far, the vaccine is effective against the existing variants and there is no evidence that it is not generating antibodies. He insisted that these vaccines will be effective against all variants as on date.


At least five major variants have been reported in India, which include the UK variant, South Africa variant and Brazil variant. The double-mutant, which combines mutations from two separate virus variants, has been found in samples from Maharashtra, Delhi and Punjab. However, there is no evidence to establish it is widespread resulting in steep increase in COVID cases.

Could the Indian vaccine platform adapt to the change in variants in future to produce effective vaccine? Gupta replied, "Yes, it will adapt... If there is some variant against which these vaccines are not effective, then the platform can develop vaccine effective against that variant. This is a very advantageous situation. Vaccine can be developed very fast."

Detailing on the efficacy of vaccines against the existing mutation, Gupta said as on date there is no evidence to show that currently available vaccine is less effective or non-effective against the present-day mutation, and there should not be any worry on this aspect.

"When any mutation occurs against which, these vaccines are not found effective, then the platform technology which has been developed for both vaccines will help very quickly developing effective vaccine. The platform can adapt to the mutations to produce effective vaccine", he emphasized.

Recently, several cases were reported, especially doctors, where people have contracted the viral infection even after prescribed two doses of vaccine. Gupta said it is not a situation to worry.

"Vaccine does not mean that everybody who gets it, will get 100 per cent guaranteed protection. But in larger population these vaccines will prevent viral infection. That is why we say, 80 per cent or 90 per cent efficacy", he added.

(Sumit Saxena can be contacted at sumit.s@ians.in)



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Vaccine 100% Effective for 12-15 Year Adolescents
Phase 3 trials done on 2,260 adolescents in the United States "demonstrated 100 percent efficacy and robust antibody responses", said BioNTech-Pfizer.
READ MORE
Covid-19 Vaccine 'Safe' For Babies, Pregnant and Breastfeeding Moms
Pregnant and breastfeeding moms are strongly recommended to get vaccinated against the covid-19 virus as soon as possible, as it is safe and they can pass the protective antibodies to their babies.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
McArdle Disease
McArdle disease is a genetic disorder in which the body cannot breakdown glycogen in the muscles. It also known as McArdle syndrome or Glycogen storage disease type V (GSD-V).
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

More News on:

McArdle DiseaseCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake