COVID-19 Vaccine 100% Effective for 12-15 Year Adolescents
BioNTech-Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is 100 percent effective against the coronavirus in 12 to 15 year olds, as per phase 3 trials carried out on 2,260 adolescents in the United States.

"We plan to submit these data to (US regulator) FDA as a proposed amendment to our Emergency Use Authorization in the coming weeks and to other regulators around the world, with the hope of starting to vaccinate this age group before the start of the next school year," said Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla.

Chief executive of German company BioNTech said the results showing high protection for teens were "very encouraging given the trends we have seen in recent weeks regarding the spread of the B.1.1.7 UK variant".


This vaccine is based on new mRNA technology and was the first one to be approved in the West late last year.

Both the United States and the European Union have approved its use for people aged 16 years.

It has been used for millions of adults in more than 65 countries. Study involving 1.2 million people in Israel found it to be 94 percent effective.

BioNTech said on Tuesday it was on track to manufacture 2.5 billion doses of its vaccine this year.

High production was driven by the launch of a new site in the German city of Marburg.

The vaccine is also produced at a Pfizer plant in Belgium and at three sites in the United States.

Improved efficiency and new cooperation agreements with other partners had also helped raise its vaccine target, as had the regulatory nod allowing vaccinators to extract six instead of just five doses from a single BioNTech/Pfizer vial.

BioNTech and Pfizer last week started studies of the jab on children, with the first group of five-to-11 year children getting the vaccine.



