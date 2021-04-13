by Colleen Fleiss on  April 13, 2021 at 1:28 AM Coronavirus News
Tika Utsav Day 1: 30 Lakh COVID Vaccine Doses Administered
Nearly 30 lakh doses of COVID vaccine were given on Day 1 of the "Tika Utsav", said the Health Ministry.

Tika Utsav has pushed the cumulative coverage to 10.45 crore, as India's average doses per day crossed the 40 lakh mark, continuing to be the highest globally.

Monday marks the second day of the countrywide Tika Utsav. The Centre said that cumulatively, 10,45,28,565 vaccine doses have been administered in 15,56,361 sessions, as per the report till 7 a.m. These include 90,13,289 Health Care Workers (HCW) who have taken the 1st dose and 55,24,344 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 99,96,879 Front Line Warriors (FLW) (1st dose), 47,95,756 FLWs (2nd dose), 4,05,30,321 1st dose beneficiaries and 19,42,705 2nd dose beneficiaries over 60 years of age.


The Ministry said that "the first day of the countrywide Tika Utsav saw 63,800 Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs) operational, which is a rise of an average of 18,800 operational CVCs. Most CVCs were operational in the private work places. Additionally, despite being a Sunday, which generally witnesses lower vaccination numbers, the first day of Tika Utsav clocked nearly 30 lakh vaccination doses."

On Day 86 of the vaccination drive (April 11, 2021), 29,33,418 vaccine doses were given out of which, 27,01,439 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 38,398 sessions for the 1st dose and 2,31,979 beneficiaries received the 2nd dose of the vaccine.

The government said that 10 states are contributing 81 percent of the daily new cases with Maharashtra topping the chart, while 70.16 percent of the active caseload was concentrated in 5 states. India's daily new cases continue to rise with 1,68,912 new cases being registered in the last 24 hours.

The ten states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan have shown a rise in the COVID daily new cases. 83.02 percent of the new cases are reported from these 10 states.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 63,294. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 15,276 while Delhi reported 10,774 new cases.

Nine States/UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh (UT), Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.

Source: IANS

