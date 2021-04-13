by Colleen Fleiss on  April 13, 2021 at 1:33 AM Coronavirus News
Gujarat Heading Towards Health Emergency
Taking a serious note of the worsening COVID-19 situation, Gujarat is heading towards a health emergency, observed the Gujarat High Court.

Taking suo moto cognizance, it filed a fresh PIL regarding the situation, with the state and Central governments made respondents, and will hold a hearing on Monday.

"But it has been five days since. Newspapers and channels are flooded with harrowing tales, unfortunate and unimaginable difficulties, unmanageable conditions of infrastructure, the shortfall and deficit of not only testing facilities, but availability of beds, ICUs, supply of oxygen and basic medicines like remdesivir," Chief Justice Vikram Nath said in his order on Sunday.


"A perusal of some news would indicate that the state is heading towards a health emergency of sorts. Accordingly, I direct the HC registry to register this as a suo moto fresh PIL titled 'Uncontrolled upsurge and serious management issues in Covid control' by impleading the Gujarat government through the Chief Secretary, the Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, and the Central Government through the Department of Home and the Health Ministry," he ordered.

The Chief Justice said a bench comprising of him and Justice Bhargav D. Karia should be constituted to hear this PIL at 11 a.m. on Monday.

He also ordered a copy of his order to be forwarded to Advocate General Kamal Trivedi, government pleader Manisha LuvKumar, and Additional Solicitor General Devang Vyas. The proceedings of the court will be live streamed.

Gujarat on Sunday saw a new high of 5,469 cases, taking its tally to 3,47,495, while the death toll rose to 4,800 with 54 fresh fatalities.

In April so far, the state has added 39,797 cases at an average of 3,618 daily, while in March, it had seen 37,809 cases, with an average of 1,220 per day.

Source: IANS

