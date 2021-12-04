by Colleen Fleiss on  April 12, 2021 at 9:13 PM Coronavirus News
New Soft Nasal Swabs to Aid in Better COVID Testing
New nasal swab made of thin, hairlike structures aids in better COVID testing. The nasal swab may be easy for faster absorbing and releasing samples.

The new swab, called the InstaSwab, was developed by Jifei Ou, a doctoral researcher at 3D printing systems in the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Media Lab in the US. It is developed using a flexible polymer structure and a highly absorbent tip made from a tiny woven lattice.

That's important because more specimens increases the sensitivity of tests, particularly rapid tests, according to Ou.


Traditional nasal swabs are made from cotton, polyester, or foam and a handle made from wood, rolled paper, or even plastic. While they are easy and cheap to manufacture but not comfortable when used.

"Swabs need to be soft, flexible, the structures on the tip need to be very intricate. That's what we do," Ou said.

The tiny woven lattices within the InstaSwab helps in the easy absorption and releasing of more fluid than the conventional swabs.

The InstaSwabs are manufactured by OPT Industries, founded by Ou, using an additive manufacturing process. The company currently is producing 80,000 swabs a day, and it is building newer versions of its machines that can produce products even more quickly, Ou said.

Source: IANS

