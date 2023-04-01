New Cellular Component With Importance for the Sense of Smell Discovered

Multivesicular transducosome, the newly discovered organelle inside the neurons was found to be associated with sense of smell. The new discovery may have implications for further research on impaired sense of smell, which is a common symptom of COVID-19.



"A prerequisite for finding a treatment for impaired sense of smell is to first understand how the sense of smell works, says Staffan Bohm," Professor at the Department of Molecular Biology at Umeå University.

What are Organelles and How are They Involved in Smell Perception

Organelles are distinct 'workstations' inside cells that can be compared to the different organs of the body, i.e. different organelles have different functions in the cell. Most organelles are common to different cell types, but there are also organelles with specific functions that only occur in certain cell types. Olfactory nerve cells have long projections, i.e. cilia, that protrude into the nasal cavity and contain the proteins that bind odorous substances and thus initiate nerve impulses to the brain. The conversion of odor into nerve impulses is called transduction and the newly discovered organelle, contains only transduction proteins.