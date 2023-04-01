Diabetic Women are More Prone to Venous Thromboembolism Than Men

Advertisement

Around 45 Million Data from Austria

Diabetes Mellitus: A Known Risk Factor for Venous Thromboembolism

Gender Differences in Medicine and Disease Treatment

Important Step Towards Venous Thromboembolism Prevention

"After the age of 40 in particular, the relative risk of VTE increases," explains Carola Deischinger from the Medical University of Vienna. The effect peaks in women between 50 and 59 years of age, where the risk is 1.65 times higher, according to the results of the study published inTo determine the gender-specific impact of diabetes mellitus on the risk of VTE, the team examined a population-based dataset. "With around 45 million data records, it covers all inpatient stays in Austria between 2003 and 2014," says Dervic. Of the 180,034 patients with DM, 70,739 were female and 109,295 were male.Venous thromboembolism (VTE) includes two clinical pictures: deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary artery embolism, the latter being a dangerous complication of thrombosis. "Typically, the risk of developing venous thromboembolism (VTE) is about the same in both sexes," Deischinger explains. Diabetes mellitus, a chronic disease that affects over eight percent of the world's population, is known to be a risk factor for VTE. "In our study, we again found a 1.4 times higher risk of VTE in patients with diabetes mellitus than in the control group without diabetes mellitus," says Dervic.What is new is the gender aspect. While traditional treatment methods could only take little account of gender-specific differences in numerous diseases, "thanks to great research efforts and Big Data analyses, we already know much more about this today", says Dervic. As a result, these differences can be analyzed in detail and treatments can be adjusted accordingly. This study was preceded by two other studies dealing with the gender-specific differences of patients with diabetes mellitus on the expression of depression on the one hand and Parkinson's disease on the other. Here, too, significant gender specific differences were found."Our findings suggest that women with diabetes mellitus should be monitored more carefully for the development of VTE, especially during their perimenopause," emphasizes Alexandra Kautzky-Willer from MedUni Vienna and last author of the study. This shows once again that the biological advantage of women - especially for vascular complications in the case of diabetes - is dwindling and their risk increases further with the drop in estrogen in the menopause. Even more reason for intensive treatment of all risk factors at a younger age.To be able to record this gender-specific correlation between DM and VTE in even greater detail, analyses are needed that investigate the causes of the relative increase in risk. "This would be an important step towards the prevention of VTE in patients with DM, especially if they are women," says Dervic.Source: Eurekalert