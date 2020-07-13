by Iswarya on  July 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM Coronavirus News
New Cases Raises TN's COVID Tally to 138,470
Approximately 4,244 new coronavirus cases have been reported over the past 24 hours in Tamil Nadu, taking the states COVID-19 tally to 138,470, says the state Health Department.

A total of 68 persons have died of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the state's death toll to 1,966.

The good news is that 3,617 Covid-19 patients have been cured and discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 89,532.


The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state after taking into account the cured and the dead stands at 49,969.

The number of infected children (0-12 years) in the state has gone up to 6,943.

Chennai continued to lead the state's Covid-19 tally with 1,168 persons testing positive for the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the capital's total number of cases to 77,338. The number of active cases in the city stands at 17,469. A total of 1,668 persons were discharged from various hospitals across Chennai on Sunday.

Source: IANS

