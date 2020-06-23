by Iswarya on  June 23, 2020 at 9:49 AM Indian Health News
TN Records a New High in Daily Coronavirus Cases, Count Crosses 62,000-mark
Tamil Nadu continued to witness the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row with more than 2,700 cases, pushing the state's novel coronavirus count beyond 62,000.

In a statement issued here, the Health Department also said 37 Covid-19 patients died taking the death toll to 794.

According to the statement, 2,710 persons turned Covid-19 patients taking the total tally of coronavirus infected persons till date to 62,087.


However, factoring the cured patients to date at 34,112 and the number of persons who died due to the virus, the total number of active cases in Tamil Nadu stands at 27,178.

On Monday, the Health Department said a total of 26,592 samples were tested, taking the total tally to 9.19 lakh.

The number of infected children in the state in the age group 0-12 went up to 3,060.

The state capital Chennai continued to head the Covid-19 infection table with 1,487 persons testing positive for the virus, and its total tally stands at 42,752.

Source: IANS

