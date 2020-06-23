TN Records a New High in Daily Coronavirus Cases, Count Crosses 62,000-mark

‘A total of 34,112 patients have been cured of the highly contagious disease, including 1,358 patients, recovered today. ’

However, factoring the cured patients to date at 34,112 and the number of persons who died due to the virus, the total number of active cases in Tamil Nadu stands at 27,178.On Monday, the Health Department said a total of 26,592 samples were tested, taking the total tally to 9.19 lakh.The number of infected children in the state in the age group 0-12 went up to 3,060.The state capital Chennai continued to head the Covid-19 infection table with 1,487 persons testing positive for the virus, and its total tally stands at 42,752.Source: IANS