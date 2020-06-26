by Iswarya on  June 26, 2020 at 12:04 PM Coronavirus News
COVID-19 Count Gallops to 70,977 in TN, Death Toll at 911
Number of Tamil Nadu coronavirus cases has increased to 70,977, of which 3,509 people have tested positive for the COVID-19 infection in the past 24 hours, the state health department said.

For the past few days, the new infection rate was in the 2,000 range, and for the first time since the pandemic broke out in the state, the new infection touched a record high of 3,509.

The statement said a total of 32,543 samples were tested, taking the total tally to 10.08 lakh.


On the positive side, a total of 2,236 Covid-19 patients were discharged from various hospitals, which was also a record high to date.

Factoring the Covid-19 cured patients to date and the number of persons who died due to the virus, the total number of active cases in Tamil Nadu stands at 30,064.

The number of infected children in the state in the age group 0-12 went up to 3,481.

The state capital Chennai continued to top the infection table with 1,834 persons testing positive for the virus, and the total tally stands at 47,650 in the city. The active cases in the city stand at 18,969.

