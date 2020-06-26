COVID-19 Count Gallops to 70,977 in TN, Death Toll at 911

On the positive side, a total of 2,236 Covid-19 patients were discharged from various hospitals, which was also a record high to date.Factoring the Covid-19 cured patients to date and the number of persons who died due to the virus, the total number of active cases in Tamil Nadu stands at 30,064.The number of infected children in the state in the age group 0-12 went up to 3,481.The state capital Chennai continued to top the infection table with 1,834 persons testing positive for the virus, and the total tally stands at 47,650 in the city. The active cases in the city stand at 18,969.Source: IANS