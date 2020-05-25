TN Hospital has Some Positive Development in Plasma Therapy for Treatment Against COVID-19

‘The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu stands at 7,839. ’

Included in the new infection numbers are 47 persons who have come to Tamil Nadu from other states and countries, the Health Department said on Sunday.According to the Health Department, eight Covid-19 patients lost their lives; the total death tally now stands at 111.A total of 833 Covid-19 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the state, taking the total of those cured and discharged to 8,324.On Sunday, 12,275 samples were tested, taking the total to 4.09 lakh. The testing of 648 samples is under process.The state capital Chennai with its high density of population continued to see the highest number of infections at 587 taking the total tally to 10,576.The number of infected children in the age group of 0-12 went up to 1,003.Source: IANS