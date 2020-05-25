by Iswarya on  May 25, 2020 at 11:02 AM Indian Health News
TN Hospital has Some Positive Development in Plasma Therapy for Treatment Against COVID-19
Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital from Tamil Nadu has achieved some success in blood plasma treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Confirming the development to IANS, Jayanthi Rangarajan, Dean of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, said: "The details are being collated."

Meanwhile, as many as 765 persons, including a less than one-year-old baby, tested positive in Tamil Nadu over the past 24 hours, taking the total coronavirus count to 16,277.


Included in the new infection numbers are 47 persons who have come to Tamil Nadu from other states and countries, the Health Department said on Sunday.

According to the Health Department, eight Covid-19 patients lost their lives; the total death tally now stands at 111.

A total of 833 Covid-19 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the state, taking the total of those cured and discharged to 8,324.

On Sunday, 12,275 samples were tested, taking the total to 4.09 lakh. The testing of 648 samples is under process.

The state capital Chennai with its high density of population continued to see the highest number of infections at 587 taking the total tally to 10,576.

The number of infected children in the age group of 0-12 went up to 1,003.

Source: IANS

