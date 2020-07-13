Around 1 in 3 Young Adults may Face Severe COVID-19: Study

‘Smoking is linked to a higher likelihood of COVID-19 progression, including increased illness severity, ICU admission, or death. ’

The researchers, led by first author Sally Adams, Ph.D., of the UCSF Division of Adolescent and Young Adult Medicine, determined vulnerability by referencing indicators identified by the CDC. These included heart conditions, diabetes, current asthma, immune conditions (such as lupus, gout, rheumatoid arthritis), liver conditions, obesity, and smoking within the previous 30 days. Additionally, the researchers added e-cigarettes to tobacco and cigar use, which the CDC had included, stating that all three were associated with adverse effects on respiratory and immune function.Since there was no data on each of the CDC risk factors' relative impact, the researchers used an overall medical vulnerability estimate of having at least one of the indicators as the outcome variable, rather than a cumulative score of indicators. Thus, the medical vulnerability was assessed according to each indicator, so that among smokers, for example, 100 percent were vulnerable for severe COVID-19.Their results were most notable because medical vulnerability stood at 16.1 percent for the 6,741 non-smokers, versus 31.5 percent for the full sample of 8,405 young adults, which included smokers.Smoking Linked to Progression of COVID-19"Recent evidence indicates that smoking is associated with a higher likelihood of COVID-19 progression, including increased illness severity, ICU admission, or death," said Adams. "Smoking may have significant effects on young adults, who typically have low rates for most chronic diseases."Recent research also shows that young adults are starting to smoke at higher rates than adolescents, which is a reversal of previous trends.The study, which used data from the National Health Interview Survey, found that over the previous 30 days, 10.9 percent had smoked a cigarette, 4.5 percent had smoked a cigar product, and 7.2 percent had smoked an e-cigarette. The number of smokers - 1,664 or 19.8 percent - was higher than the number of people with asthma (8.6 percent), obesity (3 percent), and immune disorders (2.4 percent). Additionally, 1.2 percent had diabetes, 0.6 percent had a liver condition, and 0.5 percent had a heart condition."The risk of being medically vulnerable to severe disease is halved when smokers are removed from the sample," said senior author Charles Irwin Jr., MD, of the UCSF Division of Adolescent and Young Adult Medicine. "Efforts to reduce smoking and e-cigarette use among young adults would likely lower their vulnerability to severe disease."Gender differences were noted in five vulnerability indicators. Women were more likely to have asthma (10 percent versus 7.3 percent), to be obese (3.3 percent versus 2.6 percent), and to have immune conditions (3.2 percent versus 1.6 percent). But significantly fewer young women smoked, which resulted in an overall medical vulnerability of 29.7 percent compared with 33.3 percent for young men.Source: Eurekalert