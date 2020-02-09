New Blood Marker Helps Reduce Cancer Burden

The signature might have potential for the detection of other squamous mucosal Head and Neck cancers, the researchers say, adding the latest development, flowing from previous NHMRC Australian Government funding for developing blood biomarkers for oesophageal cancer, is encouraging.
‘A blood serum microRNA biomarker signature for oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma (head and neck cancer) has been discovered by researchers. ’
"MicroRNAs are potential biomarkers for early head and neck squamous cell cancer diagnosis, prognosis, recurrence, and presence of metastatic disease. However, there is no widespread agreement on a panel of miRNAs with clinically meaningful utility for head and neck squamous cell cancers,"
says Flinders University researcher Dr Damian Hussey.
"If our test can be translated to clinic, then it could facilitate surveillance, earlier diagnosis and treatment - including for identifying people with early stage, or at increased risk of developing, Head and Neck cancer,"
says fellow researcher Associate Professor Eng Ooi.
The latest study used a novel approach to produce a biomarker signature with good cross validated predictive capacity. Researchers say the results warrant further investigations.
Source: Eurekalert