New Blood Marker Helps Reduce Cancer Burden

New blood serum microRNA biomarker signature helps predict or diagnose head and neck cancer, a difficult cancer to pick up early and treat, said Flinders University researchers. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Translational Medicine (BMC Springer Nature).



With cancer accounting for almost 10 million a year, the Global Burden of Disease report (2017) attributed more than 380,000 deaths to head and neck cancer.



The signature might have potential for the detection of other squamous mucosal Head and Neck cancers, the researchers say, adding the latest development, flowing from previous NHMRC Australian Government funding for developing blood biomarkers for oesophageal cancer, is encouraging.



‘A blood serum microRNA biomarker signature for oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma (head and neck cancer) has been discovered by researchers. ’

"MicroRNAs are potential biomarkers for early head and neck squamous cell cancer diagnosis, prognosis, recurrence, and presence of metastatic disease. However, there is no widespread agreement on a panel of miRNAs with clinically meaningful utility for head and neck squamous cell cancers," says Flinders University researcher Dr Damian Hussey.



"If our test can be translated to clinic, then it could facilitate surveillance, earlier diagnosis and treatment - including for identifying people with early stage, or at increased risk of developing, Head and Neck cancer," says fellow researcher Associate Professor Eng Ooi.



The latest study used a novel approach to produce a biomarker signature with good cross validated predictive capacity. Researchers say the results warrant further investigations.



