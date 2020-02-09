NK Immune Cells: Best Weapon Against Lung Cancer

The research was published in theby a team led by Walter and Eliza Hall Institute researchers Dr Sarah Best, Mr Jonas Hess and Dr Kate Sutherland in collaboration with Associate Professor Melissa Davis and Professor Nick Huntington (now at Monash Biomedicine Discovery Institute) and Dr Daniel Steinfort, a respiratory physician at The Royal Melbourne Hospital.At a glance- NK and T cells are immune cells that can fight cancer, and were shown by our researchers to infiltrate the tumours of some patients with SCLC, an aggressive form of lung cancer.- Using preclinical models, the team showed that NK cells - but not T cells - were critical for limiting SCLC spread, and 'supercharging' the NK cells enhanced their effectiveness.- The findings suggest that immunotherapies that harness NK cells might be effective treatments for SCLC.Harnessing the immune systemSCLC is the most aggressive type of lung cancer, and is often detected after the disease has begun to spread, or metastasise. While people with SCLC will initially benefit from chemotherapy, these cancers rapidly develop resistance and the average patient survival is only a matter of months, Dr Best said.she said.The team started by looking at markers of anti-cancer immunity in patient SCLC samples.Dr Best said.The importance of NK cellsTo understand whether NK or T cells could slow the spread of SCLC, the team looked at laboratory models of the disease that lacked either NK or T cells, said Mr Hess, who is a PhD student.he said.Mr Hess said.Dr Sutherland said the research provided a clear rationale for pursuing NK cell-based immunotherapies as a potential treatment for SCLC. "To date, T cell-based immunotherapies have been advanced more for other cancers, but not for SCLC," she said.Some patients may benefit more from NK cell-based immunotherapies than others, Dr Sutherland said.she said.Source: Eurekalert