New Biomarker Promptly Catches Severe COVID-19

The new biomarker - the number of natural killer T cells in the blood helps identify patients with severe COVID-19. The biomarkers also help in determining the type of treatment measure need to be taken like transfer to the ICU, frequency of oxygen measurements and type of therapy needed to provide the best care.



The biomarker was discovered by a team led by Professor Burkhard Becher at the Institute of Experimental Immunology at the University of Zurich, working with researchers from Tübingen, Toulouse and Nantes.



"The number of natural killer T cells in the blood can be used to predict severe cases of COVID-19 with a high degree of certainty - even on a patient's first day in hospital," says Burkhard Becher.

The researchers were able to identify distinctive SARS-CoV-2 immune response nature supporting the use of natural killer T cells as biomarker to recognize patients who are at the risk of developing severe COVID-19 and explore new treatment strategies.



‘Natural killer T cells are predictive biomarker in COVID–19’





Thus, immune cells like natural killer T cells have the full potential to become predictive biomarker in COVID-19 diagnosis for early detection of severe symptoms and avoid long time complications.



Source: Eurekalert "Predictive biomarkers are very useful for making these decisions. They help clinicians provide patients suffering severe symptoms with the best care possible," says Stefanie Kreutmair, first author of the study With the advent of high-dimensional cytometry that permits to distinguish many surface and intracellular proteins in millions of individual cells and process them using computer algorithms, the immune cells which are used as biomarkers in COVID-19 can be assessed with high accuracy.Thus, immune cells like natural killer T cells have the full potential to become predictive biomarker in COVID-19 diagnosis for early detection of severe symptoms and avoid long time complications.Source: Eurekalert "The number of natural killer T cells in the blood can be used to predict severe cases of COVID-19 with a high degree of certainty - even on a patient's first day in hospital," says Burkhard Becher.The researchers were able to identify distinctive SARS-CoV-2 immune response nature supporting the use of natural killer T cells as biomarker to recognize patients who are at the risk of developing severe COVID-19 and explore new treatment strategies.

Recommended Reading Personalized Medicine Personalized medicine is an advanced method to predict risk of a human to a disease and its early treatment. It is tailor-made precision medicine with least side effects. Pharmacogenomics is the novel concept based on which personalized medicine is ... READ MORE Immune Cells to Heal Diabetic Ulcers and Other Skin Injuries Mature B lymphocytes accelerate the healing of diabetic ulcers and other skin injuries. They also improve quality of regenerated tissue and reduces scarring. READ MORE Role of Unconventional T Cells in Severe COVID-19 Patients Changes in unconventional T cells can predict the disease outcome in severe COVID-19 patients. These changes can be observed by monitoring the activity of these cells in the blood of patients. READ MORE Novel Genetic Screening a Boon to Cancer Immunotherapy A CRISPR-Cas9 screening system was developed to identify new gene targets for cancer immunotherapy. READ MORE Coronavirus Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus. READ MORE Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out READ MORE