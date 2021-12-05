Fat Around Waist (abdominal Obesity) Forecasts COVID-19 Severity

versus those without abdominal obesity (median 6). Of those with abdominal obesity, 59% had a high CXR score compared to 35% without abdominal obesity.
The result of study manifests that fat around the waist (abdominal obesity) is more important than general obesity as shown by body mass index (BMI) in predicting the severity of chest X-ray results in patients with COVID-19.
Earlier studies imply that the conservative way of calculating obesity by Body Mass Index showed no significant difference in chest Xray severity in COVID-1 9 patients as waist circumference and waist-to-height ratio more correlated to severity score.
As the chest severity score is high in patients with abdominal obesity with 75% increased risk, worse outcome is anticipated in these patients. So, the abdominal obesity (fat around the waist) needs to be monitored closely than general obesity for better prognosis.
Source: Eurekalert