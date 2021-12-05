by Jayashree on  May 12, 2021 at 7:22 PM Environmental Health
Famine Exposure Before Birth Escalates Excess Weight Risk
Exposure to famine during the sensitive prenatal period affects the foetal development by changing DNA methylation and genetic profiles, that slows the metabolism to trigger weight gain.

Professor L. H. Lumey at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health analyzed the historical medical records of men who were prenatally exposed during early gestation to the Dutch famine of 1944-1945 and studied their heights and weights examined for military service at age 19, including men with and without prenatal exposure to the Dutch famine.

The study found that 30 percent of the population were more likely to be overweight with a Body Mass Index of 25 or over at age 19, compared to a similar group not exposed to the famine, which is published in the International Journal of Obesity.


The other health risks of prenatal famine exposure, like diabetes and schizophrenia, are also confirmed by this study.

Lumey, MD, PhD, professor of epidemiology at Columbia Mailman School. "A slower metabolism that would have helped them survive the pandemic, in times of plenty could also contribute to weight problems and related health issues."
The study also highlighted that overweight risk has link to socioeconomic group and geographic populations because the risk was high among the sons of manual workers born in the large cities of Western Netherlands, those were most affected by the famine.

The mortality risk of overweight people was not influenced by famine exposure as those who were overweight at age 19 had a 30 percent greater mortality risk through age 63 relative to those with a BMI in the normal range.

"Our study builds on the rigorous science behind the original research in the 1970s led by Columbia epidemiologists Mervyn Susser and Zena Stein," says Lumey.

Source: Eurekalert

