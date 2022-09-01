About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
New Algorithm to Predict COVID Complication Risk Developed

by Colleen Fleiss on January 9, 2022 at 10:32 PM
New Algorithm to Predict COVID Complication Risk Developed

Dutch researchers have developed an algorithm that accurately predicts the risk of developing severe complications due to coronavirus, including hospitalization and death.

The algorithm can be applied to identify persons with the highest risks from data in the electronic health records of general practitioners.

The COVID algorithm performed well to predict the risk of severe complications of COVID-19 in the first and second waves of COVID-19 infections in the Netherlands, the team from VU University Medical Center Amsterdam (VUmc) wrote in the peer-reviewed British Medical Journal.

The algorithm was developed from a training data set comprising 70 percent of the patients and validated in the remaining 30 percent.

Potential predictor variables included age, sex, chronic co-morbidity score based on risk factors for COVID-19 complications, obesity, neighborhood deprivation score, first or second COVID-19 wave, and confirmation test.
The team collected information from a database of COVID-19 diagnoses and co-morbidities in the country.

Some 264 general practitioner practices reported 6,074 COVID-19 cases between April 10, 2020, and January 21, 2021.

About 291 patients had severe complications; 181 of these were hospitalized, while 59 were treated in a nursing home, and 51 died.

However, they added the caveat that "the regression estimates can and need to be adjusted for future predictions".

Source: IANS
