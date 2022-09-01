About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Omicron Tally in India Reaches 3,623

by Colleen Fleiss on January 9, 2022 at 10:44 PM
Omicron Tally in India Reaches 3,623

In India in the last 24 hours, Omicron's tally has climbed to 3,623, said the Union Health Ministry. Of the total, 1,409 people have recovered so far.

As per the Ministry, the variant has spread to 27 States and UTs to date, with Maharashtra and Delhi continuing to be the worst hit.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Omicron tally stood at 513, of which 57 have recovered.

The other states with a three-digit Omicron tally are Karnataka (441), Rajasthan (373), Kerala (333), Gujarat (204), Tamil Nadu (185), Haryana and Telangana (123 each), and Uttar Pradesh (113).
Two-digit case tallies were reported in Odisha (60), Andhra Pradesh (28), Punjab (27), West Bengal (27), and Goa (19).

The states with single-digit Omicron cases are Madhya Pradesh and Assam (nine each); Uttarakhand (eight); Meghalaya (four); Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands (three each); Puducherry (two); Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Manipur, and Chhattisgarh (one each)

Source: IANS
