About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Prime Minister Modi Congratulates Citizens on 150 Crore COVID-19 Vaccination 'Milestone'

by Colleen Fleiss on January 9, 2022 at 12:46 PM
Font : A-A+

Prime Minister Modi Congratulates Citizens on 150 Crore COVID-19 Vaccination 'Milestone'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed citizens on striking the "milestone" of over 150 crore COVID-19 vaccinations across India.

He said that India is "grateful" to all those who have been working to make the vaccination drive a success.

Advertisement


In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said: "A remarkable day on the vaccination front! Congratulations to our fellow citizens on crossing the 150 crore milestone. Our vaccination drive has ensured that many lives are saved. At the same time, let us also keep following all COVID-19 related protocols."

India is currently facing the third wave of infection, with the Omicron variant making things harder for common citizens. On January 3, India started vaccination for children 15 years and above.
Advertisement

As of Friday morning, India has registered a single-day rise of 1,17,100 new COVID cases, a significant rise from Thursday's 90,928 cases in 24 hours. A total of 302 deaths have also been reported at the same time, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With the addition of 302 new deaths, the total deaths toll has climbed to 4,83,178.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has jumped to 3,71,363, constituting 1.05 percent of the country's total positive cases.

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< COVID-19 Cases Top 304.8 Million
CDC Data Shows Over 95% US COVID Cases Now Omicron >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Healthy Breakfast Routine Can Reduce Stubborn Belly Fat
Healthy Breakfast Routine Can Reduce Stubborn Belly Fat
Eating Grapes May Cut Down the Risk of Heart Attack and Stroke
Eating Grapes May Cut Down the Risk of Heart Attack and Stroke
Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Diet
Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Diet
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert! Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times 

Recommended Reading
COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield .....
COVID-19 Cases Top 304.8 Million
COVID-19 Cases Top 304.8 Million
Globally, COVID-19 cases have swelled to more than 5.48 million and vaccinations to over 9.39 ......
Mega COVID-19 Vaccination Camp: Tamil Nadu Vaccinates 17.34 Lakh People
Mega COVID-19 Vaccination Camp: Tamil Nadu Vaccinates 17.34 Lakh People
In the 18th mega COVID-19 vaccination camp, the Tamil Nadu Health Department has vaccinated ......
COVID-19 in Children: 70 Kids Test Positive
COVID-19 in Children: 70 Kids Test Positive
In Bihar, 4,526 cases of coronavirus have been recorded, with a maximum of 1,956 cases reported in ....
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-n...
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled ...
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is importan...
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Covid-19 has affected many physically, mentally and emotionally. Finding ways to maintain well-being...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greet...
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips t...
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and e...
Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert!
Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert!
Traveling with children is always challenging as it involves careful planning. Here are some precaut...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close