Prime Minister Modi Congratulates Citizens on 150 Crore COVID-19 Vaccination 'Milestone'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed citizens on striking the "milestone" of over 150 crore COVID-19 vaccinations across India.
He said that India is "grateful" to all those who have been working to make the vaccination drive a success.
In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said: "A remarkable day on the vaccination front! Congratulations to our fellow citizens on crossing the 150 crore milestone. Our vaccination drive has ensured that many lives are saved. At the same time, let us also keep following all COVID-19 related protocols."
As of Friday morning, India has registered a single-day rise of 1,17,100 new COVID cases, a significant rise from Thursday's 90,928 cases in 24 hours. A total of 302 deaths have also been reported at the same time, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
With the addition of 302 new deaths, the total deaths toll has climbed to 4,83,178.
Meanwhile, the active caseload has jumped to 3,71,363, constituting 1.05 percent of the country's total positive cases.
Source: IANS