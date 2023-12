National Medical Council's Logo With a Hindu God Sparks Controversy

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has recently stirred controversy by modifying its official logo, replacing the word "India" with "Bharat" and incorporating a color image of the god of Ayurveda, Dhanwantari. This move has triggered criticism, with some asserting that the top medical regulator abandoned the Lion Capital, occasionally used as a representative image, and introduced a religious figure to the logo (1✔ ✔Trusted Source

NMC official website



Go to source).



NMC Defends its Logo with Hindu Deity

NMC, however, defended its decision, stating that the black-and-white sketch of Dhanwantari was already part of its old logo. The officiating chairman of NMC, BN Gangadhar, clarified that the color was added to the image as the black-and-white version was not printable. He emphasized that when NMC was established, it was decided to include Dhanwantari's image in the logo, as he is considered the god of health and healing in India, analogous to Apollo in other countries.