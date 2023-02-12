About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Antibiotic Misuse Can Cause Kidney Stones & Infection

by Hemalatha Manikandan on December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM
Antibiotic Misuse Can Cause Kidney Stones & Infection

A young woman who took an incomplete course of antibiotics guided by internet information developed kidney stones and urinary tract infections. This incident spotlights the importance of avoiding self-prescription with online knowledge and responsible healthcare practices.

Improper Antibiotic Use Proves Technology Cannot Replace Doctor's Skills

According to Dr. Raghavendra Kulkarni, Consultant Urologist at AINU, the incomplete antibiotic courses resulted in infection and the formation of a stone-like structure called Matrix. A female architect, having struggled with kidney stones, sought relief from another hospital where efforts to remove the stones proved futile.

Turning to AINU for a second opinion, a CT scan revealed several 10-13 mm-sized stones. Only two were actual stones while the rest had transformed into Matrix. A year and a half ago, the patient underwent surgery to address kidney stones, but some remained unresolved.

Quiz on Kidney Stones

Quiz on Kidney Stones


Kidney stones or calculus produces the most severe form of pain in humans. The pain has often been described to be worse than childbirth, broken bones, gunshot wounds, burns, or surgery. Once you form a kidney stone you are always susceptible to another stone. Take this quiz to find out how much do you know about stone disease. Once you complete find out how you fared compared to others who have
Advertisement


The patient was successfully treated at the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU) Secunderabad.

Instead of seeking professional advice for recurring symptoms, she relied on her father's advice and incomplete antibiotic courses. This led to antibiotic resistance and bacterial protein precipitates, causing Matrix formation.
Kidney Stones

Kidney Stones


A kidney stone is a solid mass made up of tiny crystals and may appear in any area of the urinary system.
Advertisement

The patient presented symptoms of an obstructed kidney and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI). The intervention involved diverting the blocked urine followed by surgical intervention / PCNL to remove the stones.

Post-surgery, the patient disclosed a history of taking antibiotics for UTI symptoms, consistently stopping courses midway. Dr. Raghavendra Kulkarni highlighted the risk of matrix formation, particularly in women, due to untreated infections. The recommended treatment, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy (PCNL), proved effective in this case.

Source: IANS
Font : A-A+

Quiz on Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs)

Quiz on Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs)


A urinary tract infection is infection of the kidneys, ureters, bladder, and urethra. Take the following quiz to test your knowledge about this commonly occurring infection.
Advertisement

Urinary Tract Infection

Urinary Tract Infection


Urinary tract infection (UTI) is a bacterial infection which can happen anywhere along the urinary tract.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Diet for Kidney stones

Diet for Kidney stones

Diet for kidney stone should comprise of calcium-rich foods, increased fluid intake. Other dietary ...
Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling

Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling

Currently most pregnant women undergo one or two ultrasound scans during their pregnancy.
Kidney Stones in Children

Kidney Stones in Children

Increase in salt concentration in the urine results in precipitation of crystals and these lead to formation ...
Ureteroscopy for Stone

Ureteroscopy for Stone

Ureteroscopy is an endoscopic procedure that clears stones from the ureter or the kidney.
Urinary Stone Disease

Urinary Stone Disease

Stones in the urinary system can form in the kidneys and can sometimes travel down towards the bladder to ...
Urinary Stones In Children

Urinary Stones In Children

There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are very common ...
Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal ...

Latest General Health News

Brain Care Score Tracks Dementia & Stroke Risks

Brain Care Score Tracks Dementia & Stroke Risks

The Brain Care Score is a tool to evaluate brain health and reduce the risk of brain disorders including dementia and stroke.
First Human Case of Rare Swine Flu Strain H1N2 Found in UK

First Human Case of Rare Swine Flu Strain H1N2 Found in UK

Swine influenza A viruses, including subtypes H1N1, H1N2, and H3N2, are prominent among pigs and sporadically transmit to humans.
Unraveling the Mystery Respiratory Illness in US Dogs

Unraveling the Mystery Respiratory Illness in US Dogs

The microorganism "is a newly identified potential disease-causing agent, possibly originating from or evolving within the dog's microbiome."
Why Red Wine Cause Headache?

Why Red Wine Cause Headache?

Flavanol naturally present in red wine can compromise the proper metabolism of alcohol and lead to a headache.
Raw Meat Raises Antibiotic-Resistant E.Coli Risk in Dogs

Raw Meat Raises Antibiotic-Resistant E.Coli Risk in Dogs

To reduce bacterial risks, pet owners can switch to a non-raw diet or obtain quality raw meat for cooking before feeding dogs.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Antibiotic Misuse Can Cause Kidney Stones & Infection Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests