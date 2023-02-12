Antibiotic Misuse Can Cause Kidney Stones & Infection

A young woman who took an incomplete course of antibiotics guided by internet information developed kidney stones and urinary tract infections. This incident spotlights the importance of avoiding self-prescription with online knowledge and responsible healthcare practices.
Improper Antibiotic Use Proves Technology Cannot Replace Doctor's SkillsAccording to Dr. Raghavendra Kulkarni, Consultant Urologist at AINU, the incomplete antibiotic courses resulted in infection and the formation of a stone-like structure called Matrix. A female architect, having struggled with kidney stones, sought relief from another hospital where efforts to remove the stones proved futile.
Turning to AINU for a second opinion, a CT scan revealed several 10-13 mm-sized stones. Only two were actual stones while the rest had transformed into Matrix. A year and a half ago, the patient underwent surgery to address kidney stones, but some remained unresolved.
The patient was successfully treated at the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU) Secunderabad.
Instead of seeking professional advice for recurring symptoms, she relied on her father's advice and incomplete antibiotic courses. This led to antibiotic resistance and bacterial protein precipitates, causing Matrix formation.
The patient presented symptoms of an obstructed kidney and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI). The intervention involved diverting the blocked urine followed by surgical intervention / PCNL to remove the stones.
Post-surgery, the patient disclosed a history of taking antibiotics for UTI symptoms, consistently stopping courses midway. Dr. Raghavendra Kulkarni highlighted the risk of matrix formation, particularly in women, due to untreated infections. The recommended treatment, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy (PCNL), proved effective in this case.
Source: IANS
