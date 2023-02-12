How Soap Help Combat Malaria-Spreading Mosquitos?

Advertisement

Vegetable oil-based surfactants are adjuvants that enhance the efficacy of neonicotinoid insecticides and can bias susceptibility testing in adult mosquitoes - (https://journals.plos.org/plosntds/article?id=10.1371/journal.pntd.0011737)



Neonicotinoids, however, do not kill some mosquito species unless their potency is boosted. In this case, Fouet said, soap is the boosting substance. Malaria is a devastating mosquito-borne disease that is prevalent in sub-Saharan Africa, Asia, and Latin America, causing fever, fatigue, headaches, and chills; the disease can be fatal.In 2020, there were an estimated 241 million cases of malaria worldwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control, resulting in 627,000 deaths. In a new study, the team selected three low-cost, linseed-oil based soaps that are prevalent in sub-Saharan Africa -- Maitre Savon de Marseille, Carolin Savon Noir, and La Perdrix Savon -- andIn all cases, the insecticides drastically enhanced potency, the team wrote in the study ."compared to when the insecticides were used on their own," said Ashu Fred, first author and doctoral student at Cameroon's University of Yaounde.The team also tested the addition of soap to a class of insecticides known as pyrethroids. In those cases, however, they saw no benefits. The team hopes to conduct additional testing to establish exactly how much soap is needed to enhance insecticides."We would love to make a soap-insecticide formulation that can be used indoors in Africa and be healthy for users," Kamdem said."There are unknowns as to whether such a formulation will stick to materials like mosquito nets, but the challenge is both promising and very exciting."Source: IANS