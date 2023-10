NMC's New Edict: Medical Colleges can Face Fines Up to Rs 1 Crore

The National Medical Commission ( NMC ) has released the E-Gazette outlining the Regulations for Maintaining the Standard of Medical Education in 2023.

Possible Penalties by NMC

Issuing a warning along with instructions for rectification or compliance by the medical institution Imposing a monetary penalty, capped at one crore rupees, for each violation or omission by the medical institution Imposing a monetary penalty, of up to five lakh rupees, for faculty members, Heads of Departments (HoDs), Deans, Directors, or doctors who submit false declarations, documents, or records (including patient records). They may also face charges or penalties for misconduct per the prevailing Registered Medical Practitioner (Professional Conduct) Regulations Halting the accreditation process Recommending to the MARB the suspension of processing new course applications, including seat increases in existing courses, for the academic year or a specified number of years Reducing the number of students admitted by the medical institution in the next or subsequent academic years Stopping admission to one or more courses in the next or subsequent academic years Recommending to the NMC the withdrawal of permission Withholding or withdrawing accreditation for up to five academic years

Reference : MSMER Guidelines 2023, Medical Gazette - (https:medicaldialogues.in/pdf_upload/nmc-msmer-2023-221248.pdf)



