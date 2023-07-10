About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
NMC's New Edict: Medical Colleges can Face Fines Up to Rs 1 Crore
NMC's New Edict: Medical Colleges can Face Fines Up to Rs 1 Crore

Dr. Krishanga
Written by Dr. Krishanga
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on October 7, 2023 at 10:23 AM
Highlights:
  • NMC enforces strict penalties, up to Rs 1 crore, for non-compliant medical colleges
  • New regulations emphasize adherence to Minimum Standards of Requirements
  • Stringent measures include warnings, accreditation withholding, and permission withdrawal

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the E-Gazette outlining the Regulations for Maintaining the Standard of Medical Education in 2023.

Lok Sabha Passes National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill 2019
Lok Sabha Passes National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill 2019
Lok Sabha passes the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, 2019. This NMC Bill is called as one of the biggest reforms in medical education in India.
According to the official notification, if a medical institution fails to adhere to any legal provision or regulations set forth, or does not meet the Minimum Standards of Requirements specified by their respective Boards, or behaves in a manner inconsistent with the objectives of medical education and practice, the Board will take action. This may involve imposing a monetary penalty, not exceeding one crore rupees per violation or omission (1 Trusted Source
MSMER Guidelines 2023, Medical Gazette

Go to source).

Possible Penalties by NMC

Possible penalties may encompass one or more of the following:
  1. Issuing a warning along with instructions for rectification or compliance by the medical institution
  2. Imposing a monetary penalty, capped at one crore rupees, for each violation or omission by the medical institution
  3. Imposing a monetary penalty, of up to five lakh rupees, for faculty members, Heads of Departments (HoDs), Deans, Directors, or doctors who submit false declarations, documents, or records (including patient records). They may also face charges or penalties for misconduct per the prevailing Registered Medical Practitioner (Professional Conduct) Regulations
  4. Halting the accreditation process
  5. Recommending to the MARB the suspension of processing new course applications, including seat increases in existing courses, for the academic year or a specified number of years
  6. Reducing the number of students admitted by the medical institution in the next or subsequent academic years
  7. Stopping admission to one or more courses in the next or subsequent academic years
  8. Recommending to the NMC the withdrawal of permission
  9. Withholding or withdrawing accreditation for up to five academic years
Any attempt to exert pressure on UGMEB, PGMEB, or NMC through individuals or agencies will result in an immediate suspension of the processing of all applications or requests by the medical institution.

Reference :
  1. MSMER Guidelines 2023, Medical Gazette - (https:medicaldialogues.in/pdf_upload/nmc-msmer-2023-221248.pdf)


Source: Medindia
Eliminating Vital Medical Departments by NMC: A Significant Setback for Healthcare in India
Eliminating Vital Medical Departments by NMC: A Significant Setback for Healthcare in India
Emergency and respiratory care 'not required' in medical schools? experts raise concerns

NMC Sets Up Incident Management Course
NMC Sets Up Incident Management Course
Falling skill levels in first aid has led the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) to set up a course for "incident management"
Registered Medical Practitioner (Professional Conduct) Regulations, 2022: New Regulations
Registered Medical Practitioner (Professional Conduct) Regulations, 2022: New Regulations
A draft document for public consultation released by NMC for Professional Conduct Regulations (2022) that includes Telemedicine Practice Guidelines Version 2.
