National Medical Commission Puts Brake on Generic Drug Mandate

The newest planned restrictions requiring all doctors to prescribe generic drugs have been put on hold by the National Medical Commission (NMC). The NMC's regulation issued earlier in August 2023 that required doctors to prescribe generic drugs, failing which they will be penalized and their license to practice may be suspended for some time, has not gone down well with the Indian Medical Association (IMA). This has urged the government to withdraw it until the quality of all drugs can be ensured.



Suspension of New Medical Practitioner Regulations

"National Medical Commission Registered Medical Practitioner (Professional Conduct) Regulations, 2023, are hereby held in abeyance with immediate effect," the new notification said. "For the removal of doubts, it is clarified that the National Medical Commission Registered Medical Practitioner (Professional Conduct) Regulations, 2023, shall not be operative and effective till further Gazette Notification on the subject by the National Medical Commission," it added.