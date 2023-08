National Medical Commission Puts Brake on Generic Drug Mandate

IMA Raises Concerns on Generic Drug Quality

Inadequate or weak drug control infrastructure at the state and central levels

Inadequate testing facilities

Shortage of drug inspectors

Non-uniformity of enforcement

Lack of specially trained cadres for specific regulatory areas

Absence of a data bank

A Comprehensive Examination of Drug Regulatory Issues, Including the Problem of Spurious Drugs - (https:pharmaceuticals.gov.in/sites/default/files/MashelkarCommitteeReport.pdf)