Evolution of Surrogacy Laws for Parenthood

Upholding the right to parenthood, the latest amendment to surrogacy regulations by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare allows individuals with medical conditions in an "intending couple" to utilize donor gametes, signifying inclusivity in the Surrogacy (Regulation) Rules, 2022 (). "The new guidelines on surrogacy reflect a progressive step towards fostering inclusivity and accessibility in assisted reproductive technologies," Dr Lavi Sindhu, Senior Consultant, Birla Fertility & IVF, Lajpat Nagar, told IANS.
‘With the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's amendment to the Surrogacy (Regulation) Rules, 2022, individuals facing medical conditions within an "intending couple" now have the option to utilize donor gametes, safeguarding their right to parenthood under the revised surrogacy law. #surrogacy #ministryof health #parenthood ’"By allowing couples with medical conditions to utilize surrogacy, the government is not only expanding the scope of reproductive options but also upholding the right to parenthood for all individuals, regardless of their medical circumstances. These guidelines signal a commitment to addressing the evolving needs of families while ensuring ethical and regulated surrogacy practices in India," Dr Lavi added.
Tweet it Now
Surrogacy is the practice wherein a woman agrees to carry a fetus and give birth to a baby for someone else.
However, they have no parental rights for the child. This can be of two types: altruistic and commercial. In the former, no commercial compensation for the surrogate mother is included whereas in the latter, the surrogate mother is paid for bearing the child.
Before the passing of the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021 in India, restrictions on the definition, process, and rights of the intending couple, intending mother, surrogate, and child were not established. Now, only altruistic surrogacy is permitted in India, Nitiz Murdia – Managing Director & Co-Founder of Indira IVF, told IANS.
Empowering Changes in Surrogacy LegislationHe explained that the Act first presented had allowed the use of gametes only from the biological parents to be fertilized and to be used for surrogacy.
"However, there can be other medical indications due to which a female might be unable to produce eggs at all and may also have a dysfunctional uterus," Nitiz said.
Advertisement
Nitiz further said that the process may be slightly longer and tedious for an intending couple or woman.
Advertisement
Following this, and on a unique case basis only, intending couples would be allowed to use either a sperm or egg donor for surrogacy.
"Such patients may require assistance from a lawyer to get the documents to apply for surrogacy. Thus, an additional legal cost may be implied for the patient, thereby, increasing the overall cost of treatment," he said.
Reference:
- MINISTRY OF HEALTH & FAMILY WELFARE - (https://main.mohfw.gov.in/)
Source-IANS