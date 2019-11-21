medindia

Ivf Fraternity Cautiously Welcomes Introduction of Surrogacy Bill 2019 in Rajya Sabha

by Iswarya on  November 21, 2019 at 10:22 AM Indian Health News
In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) industry has cautiously welcomed the ban on commercial surrogacy bill 2019 in Rajya Sabha by the Union Health Minister.
The Bill passed by the Lok Sabha allows altruistic surrogacy, where women can legally carry someone else's child if no money (other than medical cost and insurance), favor, or coercion is involved. Under the proposed law, only infertile Indian couples who have been married for at least five years can opt for surrogacy, while those who already have a child cannot do so.

"The Bill may be helpful in curtailing exploitation of poor surrogate women, but in hindsight, it will lead to the breakdown of marriages and promote second marriage even. Ours is a very conservative society. No close relative will come forward to be a surrogate, which is exactly the reason so many childless couples who opted for surrogacy, went through the commercial route," says Hisar, Haryana based Eminent In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) expert Dr Anurag Bishnoi, who was in news couple of years back for helping elderly 70 plus Amritsar couple have a child.

"In recent years IVF and Surrogacy have become a major tool to save marriages of childless couples, but the new bill will be a disaster for women as men will go for a second marriage to have a child as adoption will not be allowed after 45 years of age of the couple. In India not having a child is a social stigma, many childless mothers will allow the husband to go in for second marriage ," Dr. Bishnoi expressed his fears.

"The Bill appears to have been framed without addressing the actual concern of surrogacy arrangements and could do more harm than good by leading to exploitation of women," said Dr. Bishnoi.

"We welcome the provision of the bill prohibiting single or gay individuals and foreigners from becoming fathers/mothers through surrogacy single fatherhood through surrogacy as it was against Indian traditional family system and culture. People like Karan Johar or Shahrukh khan may be rich and can afford ten full-time nannies for Twins or may have the support of their extended and alternative families, but that does not mean the Children's birth should be permitted. "Providing a child with family not family with a child" is well-drawn line for surrogacy and adoption Worldwide, "said Dr. Bihsnoi

"We welcome provision of setting up of national and state surrogacy boards and state appropriate authorities within three months of the notification by the Union government. This will help in fast securitizing of cases which need IVF treatment" he added

Source: Medindia

