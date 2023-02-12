About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
China Pneumonia Outbreak Not Linked to New Virus

by Colleen Fleiss on December 2, 2023 at 7:06 PM
The current pneumonia outbreak affecting young children in China isn't attributed to a novel virus, as confirmed by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Meanwhile, Ohio emerges as the inaugural US state to observe a parallel surge in cases.

Expert Urges Public Calm Amid Respiratory Illness Spike in China

Asking the public to not be alarmed over the spike in respiratory illness in China, Director Mandy Cohen said it is related to existing pathogens like COVID-19, flu, RSV and mycoplasma. "We believe there is no new or novel pathogen," Cohen said during a House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations hearing. "These are related to existing pathogens -- COVID-19, flu, RSV and mycoplasma, a bacterium that can infect the lungs."

Cohen noted that the outbreaks are the result of China's strict COVID lockdowns, which meant that the usual group of respiratory viruses weren't circulating and children weren't able to build up immunity defenses. The surge of respiratory illnesses is so far concentrated in northern China. There have been reports of hospitals being overhauled with sick children.

Pneumonia

Pneumonia is a lung infection that can be caused by a bacteria or a virus. It causes inflammation of the alveoli or the air sacs of the lungs.
Advertisement


In a statement, the Warren County Health District reported 142 cases of the illness among children since August. However, officials do not think it is a new respiratory disease, but "rather a large uptick in the number of pneumonia cases normally seen at one time", the statement said.

The illness has spread across multiple school districts and the average age of those fallen ill is 8 years, the local health district said. The most common symptoms included cough, fever and fatigue. Among the pathogens recovered included Mycoplasma pneumoniae, Streptococcus pnuemoniae and Adenovirus. The health authorities called for taking necessary precautions such as washing hands, and staying home when ill. Separately, the Netherlands and Denmark have also reported cases.

Source: IANS
Quiz on Pneumonia

Pneumonia is a serious respiratory tract infection that is often life-threatening in the elderly, children or those with reduced immunity. See how much you know about pneumonia by taking this quiz.
The Lungs - Animation

The lungs are our organs of respiration. It is within these, that exchange of gases takes place.
Top 15 Facts on Pneumonia

Pneumonia is an infection of the lungs, affecting the young, the elderly and the immunocompromised. Here are some top facts about pneumonia.
