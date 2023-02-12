China Pneumonia Outbreak Not Linked to New Virus

The current pneumonia outbreak affecting young children in China isn't attributed to a novel virus, as confirmed by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Meanwhile, Ohio emerges as the inaugural US state to observe a parallel surge in cases.



Expert Urges Public Calm Amid Respiratory Illness Spike in China

Asking the public to not be alarmed over the spike in respiratory illness in China, Director Mandy Cohen said it is related to existing pathogens like COVID-19, flu, RSV and mycoplasma. "We believe there is no new or novel pathogen," Cohen said during a House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations hearing. "These are related to existing pathogens -- COVID-19, flu, RSV and mycoplasma, a bacterium that can infect the lungs."Cohen noted that the outbreaks are the result of China's strict COVID lockdowns, which meant that the usual group of respiratory viruses weren't circulating and children weren't able to build up immunity defenses. The surge of respiratory illnesses is so far concentrated in northern China. There have been reports of hospitals being overhauled with sick children.